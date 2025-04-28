This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVM chapter.

I don’t know about you, but my mom is the hardest person in the world to shop for. We have totally different tastes, and anything she would really want is definitely out of my poor college kid budget. Over the years I have had to get creative to make Mothers Day special for my mom. Making our moms feel extra special doesn’t have to be hard or expensive. In fact, the best ways we can show our love are some of the simplest.

Homemade Card

If there is one thing I have learned over the years, it’s that our parents love to be reminded that we’re still their little babies. My favorite way to do this is by making them a homemade card. At this point when I ask either of my parents what they want for any holiday, they say a homemade card. My go is usually a pun that corresponds to the holiday. All year, I collect inspiration in a Pinterest board which makes designing the card so much easier.

Brunch

This is a newer tradition for my family, but grabbing your siblings and making a Mothers Day Brunch is one of our favorite ways to celebrate our mom. It is very fun and super low stakes, and I guarantee that you already have everything you need laying around the house. Set the table with flowers and placemats. Scramble some eggs, pour some coffee, and turn on your moms favorite music. This is a great way to spend time together and make mom feel special.

Chores

And by chores I don’t mean doing the dishes or raking leaves, I mean doing something for your mom that she has been talking about doing for months that she’s been too busy to get done. Call the plumber and make an appointment, hang up the curtain rod, fix the cabinet doors! These tasks might seem small, but they add up quickly. Getting them out of the way for your mom will relieve so much stress, she will be eternally grateful. And, if you’re dead set on getting her a gift, replace that household item she has been meaning to, but just hasn’t gotten around to getting a new one.

These are just a few of my tried and true ways of making my mom feel special on Mother’s Day. However, the best way I have found to make this holiday great is by spending time together. Making experiences and making memories, big or small, are undeniably great gifts.