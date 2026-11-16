This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the days become shorter, darker and colder, we could all use something to look forward to. The holiday season is approaching quickly, but before we skip ahead to all things Christmas, let’s not forget to slow down, give thanks, and reflect on the year.

Thanksgiving is perhaps one of the most overlooked holidays. It seems the second Halloween is over; every store’s shelves are filled with Christmas decorations and newly marked-down fall decor. I love the anticipation that comes with the season, but the unspoken pressure to curate the perfect holiday experience can take away from the magic.

In an effort to make space for soul rest, authentic connection, and meaningful gatherings, here are a few low-stakes ways you can ring in the season with intention.

Put on a Themed Playlist

One of the best ways to set the mood is with music. If sitting down to create your own Thanksgiving soundtrack seems daunting, have a listen to these themed playlists I found on Spotify. If you’re feeling nostalgic, this Vintage Thanksgiving Music is perfect for a small dinner party. Want something extra festive and classic? Listen to this Charlie Brown Thanksgiving soundtrack! All your favorite holiday tunes, all in one place.

Set the Scene

Gathering around the table for a meal is a large part of the occasion, but creating a tablescape can be overwhelming. It doesn’t have to be over-the-top; simple handwritten place cards, linen napkins, and some taper candles set the mood for a cozy dinner. Adding some gourds, cinnamon, pine cones, or a simple table runner makes for a more traditional look.

Spread the Love

What to cook can be the most stressful part of hosting, but it doesn’t have to be! Here are just a few autumnal recipes that can be thrown together in 20-30 minutes and are guaranteed crowd-pleasers. Pinterest is full of inspiration for small bites, festive sips, and new twists on main dishes for the big day. This shaved fennel and apple salad is an easy yet elevated side dish sure to impress your guests without extensive prep. If you want something unexpected, try this quinoa-stuffed acorn squash for single-serve sides, perfect for your vegetarian friends.

Put a Little Something On

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade! Perhaps one of America’s most beloved Thanksgiving Day traditions, the Macy’s Day Parade is full of stunning balloons, talented musicians, and synchronized dancers sure to entertain the masses. Tune in on NBC or Peacock from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm Eastern Time to watch it live! NFL football games will also be streaming across networks such as CBS Sports and Paramount + if a sports game playing in the background feels more festive to you.

I hope this modest guide was helpful as you begin to plan gatherings with friends, family, and loved ones this fall. May you give yourself permission to let it be imperfect, to be authentic, and to refocus your attention on what is life-giving this holiday season. Cheers to good conversation, good times, and good food.