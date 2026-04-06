You Are Not Behind, You Are Becoming

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Lately I’ve been feeling overwhelmed by the sheer volume of things I need to accomplish before graduating from university next year. As someone with a tendency to idolize productivity, comparing my academic, career, and personal progress to others has caused me to spiral more times than I care to admit.

When talking with a friend this past week, he shared with me a goal he’s been intentionally working on. He said, “I’ve been focusing on consuming less and just existing more.” His words struck a chord in me, as I often fall victim to over consumption in the frantic pursuit of trying to keep up with the pace of this world. It seems that any spare moment I have is spent checking notifications, skimming headlines, replying to texts or scrolling through my social media feed. The simple act of living without distraction, without filling the silence, feels like taking a radical stand against a culture that frowns upon sitting idle.

Some of my best ideas, favorite memories, and most peaceful moments were not found when I was hustling, but rather when I lifted my head to look up and see all of the good and beautiful things around me. Much of life is missed because we are so hyper-focused on what’s next, we miss what’s happening now.

Instead of filling every second with noise, maximizing every hour of the day, and not stopping to rest until burnout–I’ve been practicing the act of presence. I’m walking without my headphones in, eating without scrolling, and looking at the sky before my screen when I wake in the morning. After just one week, I’ve noticed a shift in my mood, energy, and focus. Not only am I less concerned with what others are doing, but I’m placing less value on my “output” and being more selective about my “input.”

A favorite author of mine wisely said, “we are human beings, not human doings.” Despite feeling like I am “behind” in school, work, and life, the truth is that I am not behind, I am becoming. By intentionally slowing down, focusing on doing what I know how, and living less distracted, I hope to create a life not measured by productivity, but by presence. I hope you can do the same in your own journey of becoming.