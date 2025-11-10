Why It’s So Important To Become Your Own Best Friend: My Favorite Things To Do Alone

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As an only child, I’ve spent a lot of time alone, making the most of my time, and being forced to enjoy my own company. When I was younger, it was difficult to watch all my friends have built-in best friends as their siblings, kids to play Barbies with. I had to be every character myself. But, as I’ve grown up, I’ve learned to love spending time alone. It’s in those moments that I tend to feel more at peace and connected with myself.

I think a lot of people become co-dependent in their relationships because they don’t know how to be comfortable doing things alone. How can you be your own person? You merge into one.

I think it’s really important to become your own best friend because it teaches you so much about yourself. It makes you recognize your boundaries and values in life. It leaves you alone with your thoughts a lot, and with all the noise in the media that can really drain your personality and who you are.

Here are some of my favorite things to do alone. Everyone should try this to really get in tune with themselves. Trust me, it can be life-changing, and it’s very grounding.

Go on a drive and blast your favorite songs

It’s especially best when it’s a drive by the ocean. My go-to songs are always Taylor Swift. Windows down is a must!

Get coffee and go to TJMaxx

I feel like getting an iced latte and spending hours shopping around T.J. Maxx is the best pairing to ever exist.

Go see a movie

I just went to my first movie alone (in the theatres) last week, and I think it changed my life. I don’t know how to explain it. You just have to do it.

Go on a walk

It’s so simple, yet the best way to really be alone with your thoughts and reflect. I also like wearing headphones and listening to a good podcast or playlist.

In the summer, go to the beach and read

I mean, this is what I live for, truly. This is my dream date. I feel alive.

Paint or draw outside

I’m not an artist, but I’ve been loving those pre-sketched out watercolor workbooks that are seasonal themed. It’s so nice to be in nature, just painting.