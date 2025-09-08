Why I’m Purposely Putting Myself in Uncomfortable Situations This Semester

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I can hear my yoga teacher in my ear, “What doesn’t challenge you doesn’t change you!” Whether it’s pushing through the heat of the 107 degree room, or laying still in savasana, there’s no growth without discomfort. I’ve made an intentional goal to challenge my inner beliefs: wanting to be “good” at everything, laying low in a 147 person lecture, or letting my RA duty partner take over when things feel like they need confrontation. Instead, I’m trying to lean into messing up, speaking publicly, and tapping into authority. Here’s how…

Public Speaking + Imperfection

I decided to take up teaching spin classes at UVM. Not saying you should too, but this is one way I’m challenging myself to be in front of an audience and be intuitive with teaching cues, while also doing something I love for familiarity. The first class was of course nerve-wracking, but there wasn’t an ounce of regret after I taught. Plus, what’s so scary about listening to an epic Taylor Swift remix while sprinting on a bike that goes nowhere?

Ask Questions + Answer Professors

Being an active participant in class IS intimidating- trying to beat the teacher’s pet allegations, speaking in the Marsh Life Science lecture hall, and being wrong. I’ve been trying to push myself to engage more in class, and if you’re trying to do the same I’d encourage you to start in a class that you’re passionate about! For example, I’d be ten times more inclined to talk in my nutrition lecture (I nerd out over this) rather than my statistics class, where I’m not as confident in the material.

Having Quiet Confidence + Being Confrontational

Two things can be true at once- I can be a kind and approachable person while also maintaining boundaries and tapping into authority. As an RA I’m sometimes worried about playing “bad cop”. But I’ve found that I can handle a tricky situation with calm, cool, and collected energy, while ALSO being clear with community expectations. It’s a careful dance between two energies that is so applicable to so much of life.

Have doubts about things, but still do them. Be kind, but also learn to stand up for yourself and set boundaries. I challenge you to ask yourself the next time you question your ability to do something: does this make me feel unsafe, or just uncomfortable?