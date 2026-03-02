Why I’m Obsessed With the Blade Angels

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you followed the Milano Cortina 2026 winter Olympics at all, you have definitely heard of the Blade Angels. They truly are the new It-girls of U.S. figure skating.

One of the angels is Alysa Liu, who won two gold medals this year for the team event and her individual free skate. She was the first American woman to achieve this since 2002. That’s history. The infamous clip of her post-performance saying “let’s f-ing go” has overtaken my social media feeds. She is just effortlessly cool. My favorite part about her is that you can tell she is in such a good headspace this Olympics. She’s doing it on her own terms after “retiring” in the past. Not to mention her iconic halo hairstyle.

The next angel is Amber Glenn, who also won gold in the team event but no individual medals, sadly. She is just a powerhouse. Her perseverance despite disappointment is unmatched. She did not place how she wanted in her short program, but she didn’t let that stop her, and she absolutely nailed her free skate. She is also an advocate for the queer community, which can be risky in the Olympics, but she is not afraid.

The final angel is Isabeau Levito. The most underrated angel (in my opinion). Everyone calls her the “ice princess,” and I totally agree. She just glides along the ice. She’s a beautiful skater. Her personality is bubbly despite seeming so put-together on the ice. I’m still in shock that she didn’t receive a medal.

Overall, I’m obsessed with these three girls because of how they’ve inspired women around the world, reminding them their dreams are possible and that they are capable of doing hard things. Women supporting women is the greatest gift this Olympics has given us.