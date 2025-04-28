This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVM chapter.

I love crafting story posts with cute emojis and new-found songs, or carefully curating and editing recent pictures for a recent photo dump. When I’m bored, I scroll through my own profile—not out of vanity, but to relive fun days with friends, beautiful views, and some of my favorite outfits. My profile is a timeline of who I’ve been and what I’ve loved.

And yes, I know social media gets a bad rap. Trust me, I get it. Comparison really is the thief of joy, and apps like Instagram can magnify that feeling. Too many young women feel like they can’t post unless their skin is flawless, their stomach perfectly flat, and their smile pearly white. But I’m here to push back on that narrative.

For me, social media has become a creative outlet. It’s a way to express myself, preserve memories, and romanticize everyday life. Embracing that has completely changed my perspective.

Post Whatever the F*ck You Want

Social media does not have to be perfect. You’re allowed to post your iced coffee, a pretty view of campus, or a blurry photo of your friend mid-laugh. Share the things that bring you joy or spark a little inspiration. Romanticizing the little things helps you appreciate them more.

If we are able to embrace this idea, posting becomes more about noticing and appreciating, and less about impressing! So yes, post the OOTD mirror selfie. Post the garden behind your dorm. Post the playlist you made for your walk to class. Be spontaneous, be inspired, be yourself.

Get Creative With It

Posting can be an art form. When I edit photos, I love upping the saturation—there’s something about the bold colors that makes the memory feel even more alive. Whether you’re layering photos into a collage, adding your favorite emojis, or pairing a story post with a song, social media is a space to reflect your style, mood, and aesthetic.

Treat your feed like your personal gallery. Pull inspiration from Pinterest. Mix and match visuals with text and sound. You don’t have to stick to trends. Create something that feels uniquely you. It’s not about perfection. It’s about expression.

Confidence & Gratitude Start Here

Loving your life and sharing it online is not cringey. It’s powerful. Posting isn’t about seeking approval. It’s about taking control of your own narrative and celebrating what makes you feel inspired. Creating a feed you’re proud of isn’t shallow… It’s empowering.

Sure, getting sweet comments from friends feels good. But the best part? Scrolling back through your own posts and feeling proud of the moments you’ve captured. It builds confidence, and it reminds you to be grateful. I will never be embarrassed for loving my own vibe. It’s not cringey. It’s brave, freeing, and fun.

When you post with joy and intention, social media transforms. It becomes a digital diary, and a creative space. It’s not about perfection, it’s about presence. So go ahead, post the silly, the pretty, and the personal. Create your own vibe and share it with the world!