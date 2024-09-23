Why I Am listening to Ziggy Alberts and so Should You

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVM chapter.

Ziggy Alberts, a chill surfer dude from Australia with a mullet and mustache, walked barefoot onto the stage at Irving Plaza in NYC, and right away, you could feel the good vibes. He began the show with this personal poem about the ocean, and it clicked with everyone in the crowd. Honestly, it was one of the best concerts I’ve ever been to.

What I love most about Ziggy’s music is that it’s more than just relaxing—there’s real meaning behind it. You can tell he cares deeply about nature, especially the ocean, and that comes through in his songs. Growing up in South Florida and scuba diving for over 10 years, I understand that connection. His music feels personal to me because it speaks to that same love for the ocean that I have. Plus, the way he uses his platform to talk about the environment makes it all the more inspiring.

College can get busy with classes and extracurriculars and sometimes I forget to slow down. But, when I listen to Ziggy’s songs like “Laps Around the Sun” or “Love Me Now,” they remind me to breathe and enjoy the little things. His music has this way of making me feel like I’m outside on an adventure, even if I’m just stuck in my dorm room surrounded by homework. It’s like a mini mental break from all the noise.

What makes Ziggy special is that he doesn’t just talk about caring for the environment—he lives it. In a world where everyone is focused on convenience and consumption his message about being mindful and thoughtful with our choices is a refreshing change. It’s clear he believes in what he sings about, and that’s something I respect. He earnestly puts his money where his mouth is.

So, why should you listen to Ziggy Alberts? Because his music isn’t just something to fill the silence—it’s an experience. His acoustic vibe brings calm to everyday chaos, and his message about mindfulness and the environment is something we all need, especially when life feels overwhelming. Whether you’re stressed about school or just need a moment to chill, his music will help you feel more relaxed and connected to what really matters.

Go listen to Ziggy Alberts. I pinky promise you won’t regret it.