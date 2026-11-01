What’s On My Fall TBR List

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s cozy season, which means it’s time to curl up with a comically large cup of coffee (or tea) and get lost in a novel. Here’s a compilation of a few must-reads on my list for the end of autumn. Not necessarily new releases, not the most popular picks, just titles that have been shelved on my Goodreads for far too long.

I See You’ve Called In Dead

This 2025 release by John Kenney has a 4/5 star rating from 85,000 reviews on Goodreads alone. I don’t tend to rely solely on the opinions of other readers, but this is usually a good sign. This book has been recommended to me by multiple people, and for good reason.

New York Times bestselling author of Love Poems for Married People tells the story of Bud Stanley, an obituary writer who is scared to live. After his wife left him for another “more interesting man,” Bud goes on a series of blind dates looking for love but ultimately ends up drinking his sorrows away. One night he accidentally publishes his own obituary online, resulting in him registering as “dead” in the company’s directory. After a tumultuous series of events, he begins to realize life may be worth living after all.

A coming-of-age story laced with both mystery and comedy is sure to make you think more deeply about our reason for living. So good, can’t wait to dive into this one!

Theo of Golden

National Bestselling novel by Allen Levi, Theo of Golden, chronicles the story of a man who asks more questions than he answers. When visiting a local coffee shop, Theo buys 92 pencil portraits sketched by a local artist over time and slowly returns them to their “rightful owners.” In doing so, he builds lasting relationships, tells stories, and ultimately gives others the greatest gift there is–the gift of being seen.

In a world full of shocking headlines, devastating news, and constant negativity, a little bit of wonder, awe, and kindness is good for the soul. Who doesn’t love a story about life-altering friendships?

The Art of Noticing

A little non-fiction, a little self-help, and some seriously thought-provoking questions. Fall is a season for slowing down, which is why I’ve been saving this book until now. Rob Walker’s novel looks at how to foster creativity, find inspiration in the mundane, and discover joy in the everyday. In the age of distraction, practicing presence is becoming increasingly difficult and rare. Learning how to truly listen and live mindfully is a radical act of self-love.

The Correspondent

I’m sure you’ve seen this one ALL OVER your local bookstore shelves, for-you page, and Good Reads recommendations. Virginia Evan’s 2025 novel emphasizes the power of words, the cost of untold secrets, and the necessity of forgiveness. The main character, Sybil Van Antwerp, sits down each morning to write letters. Most she sends, but not all of them. Sybil explores life’s complexities through words, processing big things with small practices. There is so much wisdom to be found in the pages, as we learn from Sybil what it looks like to hold joy and grief at the same time.

A Sea of Unspoken Things

Last by certainly not least, Adrienne Young’s mystery/fantasy/fiction novel follows a young woman named James as she investigates her brother’s mysterious death. Set in the rural town of Hawthorne, California, James ends up with more questions than answers about the life of the brother she thought she knew. James uncovers secrets of her past, brings truth into the light, and comes face-to-face with a past lover to solve the mystery of her brother’s death. Haunting, compelling, and atmospheric, a must-read for spooky season.

What’s on your “to be read” list this fall? Invite a friend and read one together! Alright, that’s all I have for now. Happy reading, lovelies!