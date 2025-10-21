What Apple Picking Can Teach You About Confidence  

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Crisp air fills your dorm room, and you know exactly what season is rolling in. It’s early in the morning, boots on, basket in hand, and you can’t wait to head out to the orchard. You don’t know exactly which trees you’ll pick from, but that’s what makes it fun. Apple picking is just one of those peak fall activities we all love. It brings us the comforting, happy feelings that this season is all about. But beyond the cozy vibes, apple picking has a hidden lesson: confidence.

You might be wondering how apple picking and confidence relate, so let me explain. That apple super high in the tree isn’t just going to fall right into your hands; you’ve got to reach for it. Getting the right apples requires some stretching and a little climbing. Sometimes reaching too far might throw you off balance, but that’s exactly where the confidence starts to grow.

Not every apple you pick will be perfect. One might look perfect on the outside, but might turn out to be too sour, or it’s small but surprisingly sweet. Confidence doesn’t come from everything going perfectly or from always “picking the right apple.” Confidence comes from the learning and growing you experience in what you initially see as “failure,” however, your perception of the “failure” going forward could be what teaches you the most.

Everyone has their distinct favorite type of apple; some people might go for the giant red ones, while others prefer the green, more tart flavors. People’s tastes are unique, just like how confidence will look different for each person. Some might climb to the very top of a tree to get an apple, and others may stick to the ones closer to the bottom, but both are valid as a form of individual expression.

One of the best parts about apple picking is going with your favorite people. Helping each other get the apples and laughing about the apples that unfortunately drop in the process. Those types of moments remind you that confidence doesn’t happen alone but with support.

Apple picking is so much fun, but it also requires a lot of patience and trial and error. Even though the apples you pick are sweet, it’s the reaching and imbalance that build true confidence. So go grab those boots and head to the orchard because you might find more than just apples waiting.