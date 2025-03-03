Upcoming 2025 Movies That Are Actually Worth a Trip to the Movie Theater

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVM chapter.

According to Nicole Kidman’s scripted sentiment, there’s just, “That indescribable feeling we get when the lights begin to dim. And we go to somewhere we’ve never been before; not just entertained, but somehow reborn. Together.” Though cheesy and cliche, Kidman and the writers behind the iconic AMC pre-movie advertisement make a great point. There really is an indescribable feeling when we go to the movie theaters– the glow of the screen, the rustling of hands in buttery popcorn buckets, the whispers, the collective laughter or screams– call me a cinephile, but I think watching a movie in theaters is an irreplaceable, memorable experience that is definitely worth the overpriced trip to the concession stand. But in an era where streaming is dominating the industry, and in our current post-quarantine world where lots of us have now become somewhat agoraphobic, less and less people are making the trek to the movie theaters.

These days it seems like it takes a lot to justify spending that kind of money on a casual outing (especially as a broke college student myself– I totally get it). Luckily, 2025 has a slate of films that are most likely going to be more than worth the price of admission for most. Sometimes, there are certain movies that just demand an in-person experience, and it seems that a lot of other film lovers like me agree. So, which upcoming movies am I personally excited about, and what are the critics and festival-goers saying about these upcoming 2025 releases? Here’s a breakdown of my personal top three upcoming movies that I believe deserve your time (and let’s face it, that overpriced bucket of popcorn as well).

Movies that Need the Big Screen Treatment

As a film major and a dedicated horror fan, A24 studios’ reputation for producing bold and innovative films makes them a studio that never fails to capture my attention. Among the highly anticipated 2025 releases, Death of a Unicorn stands out as a must-see. With an all-star cast including Paul Rudd, Jenna Ortega, Will Poulter, Richard E. Grant, and Téa Leoni, this darkly comedic and surreal story promises to deliver the unique, genre-blending experience that A24 fans have come to love. Directed by Alex Scharfman, the film’s mix of eccentric characters and quirky storyline is sure to make it a memorable cinematic event.

Another film I’m eagerly awaiting to go and watch in theaters, though it is already out, is Opus, a dramatic horror/thriller directed by Mark Anthony Green, who is making his directorial debut. With an ensemble cast featuring Ayo Edebiri, John Malkovich, Lucy Liu, Murray Bartlett, Amber Midthunder, Tatanka Means, and Young Mazino, Opus is anticipated to be a captivating journey for viewers. The film’s exploration of complex themes paired with its powerhouse performances promises a deeply engaging experience that will undoubtedly shine on the big screen. A24’s ability to craft visually striking and thought-provoking narratives makes both of these films from A24 studios essential for anyone looking to experience the best of 2025 cinema in theaters.

Moving away from A24 to a more popularly anticipated film: based off of recent award season results and critic opinion, Wicked: For Good is definitely going to be worth the in-person watch. The sequel to Wicked: Part One, directed by Jon M. Chu and starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande is bound to be just as successful. I and others alike are anticipating more stunning visuals, a powerful soundtrack with strong vocal performances, and a captivatingly emotional continuation to the storyline, all of these factors making this film a must-watch theatrical experience for anyone interested.

These three are my personal most-anticipated films for the year, among others. Such as The Ritual starring Al Pacino and directed by David Midell, By Design starring Juliette Lewis and directed by Amanda Kramer, and Mickey 17 starring Robert Pattinson, Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette, Mark Ruffalo, Steven Yeun, and directed by Bong Joon Ho.

Why Theatres Still Matter (Even If Ticket Prices Are Outrageous)

We can all agree—movie tickets and concessions are not cheap. But there’s a reason why theaters still hold a special place in film culture. Box office numbers significantly influence what kinds of movies get made, how studios allocate budgets, and whether or not smaller projects get a shot at mainstream recognition. Getting recognition and those box office numbers can make or break filmmakers, especially ones working with smaller budgets. So much talent is out there, but remains unseen a lot of the time, as sometimes these phenomenal indie projects don’t get picked up by larger studios or receive funding, which significantly can limit these bright creatives.

That’s why supporting indie films and local theaters is so important. The closing of historic spots like local college town theatre, The Roxy, in Burlington VT (RIP to a legend) is a stark reminder that if we don’t show up, places like these that have been pillars in the community for years end up disappearing. If you have a local independent theater near you, consider making it a movie night destination. Many of them also screen unique films you won’t find anywhere else, often providing a film-going experience that feels vastly more personal than a crowded AMC.