Unapologetically You: Own Your Weird

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The world wants you to blend into grey. Screw that. Be loud. Be messy. Be unapologetically you. The real version of yourself, the one overflowing with color and life.

Let’s talk about self-love. Let me begin by saying the practice of social comparison opposes this concept. Society’s “unspoken rules” are real, but here’s the thing: it’s all controllable. You can choose to follow your own path and not worry about what others are doing. Learn to avoid traps and find confidence within yourself, because at the end of the day, you are the only person you will always have.

Ever been told, “Don’t be too much”? Good. That’s your wake-up call. It means you’re doing something right. If you conform to what people want, it’s boring and exhausting. Why shrink yourself to fit a mold when you’re overflowing with quirks and sparks?

We live in a world where everyone feels the need for approval from others (myself included). We are so focused on likes that we have forgotten that the approval of ourselves is what should be most important. Most days, I find myself hesitating and toning down to avoid judgment, but we need to stop seeking validation from others because the truth is, it’s fleeting. People will have their opinions, and you will never be perfect. So, why live by their standards? It is time for you to fully reclaim the power and effort you’ve been using to try to impress everyone around you.

There’s a reason why one of the best qualities is being able to laugh at your own jokes. In addition, those “strange quirks” you have are just another name for your type of uniqueness.

So here’s the small rebellion I want you to start: set boundaries, protect your energy, stop over-explaining to people, and stop seeking validation from everyone. Life is far too short to be normal, so own your weird and love yourself unapologetically.