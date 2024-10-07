Three Tours, Three Different Vibes: Sweat Tour vs. Short N’ Sweet Tour vs. The Secret of Us Tour

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVM chapter.

We’re living in an amazing era for pop music lovers. The ongoing Eras Tour and Guts World tours are still going strong (but are sadly ending soon). Fall has come and new tours have begun. The most significant ones at the moment are the Sweat Tour, the Short N’ Sweet Tour, and The Secret of Us Tour.

I don’t know about you but these three tours have completely taken over my TikTok For You Page. I kind of find it to be a sort of rollercoaster swiping through because the vibes are all SO completely different.

Sweat Tour

The Sweat Tour is essentially a rave. You have a duo tour of Charli XCX promoting her Brat album and Troye Sivan promoting his Something to Give Each Other album. They each play a few songs then switch and then sing their song together. Everyone’s jumping, wearing green, and having the time of their lives. By the end of the night, you WILL be sweaty (hence the tour name). The Sweat Tour is for the party girls and boys!

Short N’ Sweet Tour

Then we have the Short N’ Sweet Tour. Sabrina Carpenter is radiating slumber party energy. She’s dressed in sparkly bodysuits and sets, lingerie, and glittery boots. This tour is for the girly girls. Screaming all of Sabrina’s iconic witty lyrics has never been more fun!

The Secret of Us Tour

The final tour I want to mention is The Secret of Us Tour. Gracie Abrams will always and forever be known for her bows. You can probably spot thousands of them on her fans at every tour stop and that still has not changed with this one. There’s no one else that does sad bedroom pop like Gracie Abrams. You will probably cry at least once on this tour and that is okay! Don’t worry you will still be dancing to songs like “Tough Love” and Close to You. The various chants are what make this show feel like a community. One of my personal favorites is screaming classic! during “Risk.”

One of these tours may speak to you more than the others or you may be into them all. No matter what side you lean towards, you’re in for a great show with artists who love their fans and want to preserve their specific vibe.