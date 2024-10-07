This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVM chapter.

Dancing With The Stars is back in full effect, and I couldn’t be more excited. This season is packed with some of the best stars the show has seen in a minute. We have the latest Bachelor, Joey Graziadei, who we all know and love… I mean come on! In week 1, he showed us that his hips definitely do not lie. Jenn Tran, another well-known member of Bachelor Nation, is also on this season. She became this year’s Bachelorette and is making her mark as a dancer. She has been nothing but fun this season, which is refreshing to see despite the devastating Bachelorette finale. There’s plenty more where that came from in terms of the stars of this season. From athletes to models, to actors, this season is jam-packed! Dare I say there might also be romance in the air…

Before we get into the infamous showmance happening this season, let’s first talk about some of the other duos who have stood out. First, we have actress Chandler Kinney paired with Brandon Armstrong, and I might just argue that they are one of the best couples on the show. Chandler is a natural-born dancer, and she has the best spirit about her (she’s also so gorgeous). I can’t wait to see what else she has in store in the coming weeks.

Then we have NFL wide receiver Danny Amendola, who is partnered with the DWTS icon herself, Witney Carson. Whitney has returned to the show this season, and it’s extremely fitting that she is partnered with Danny, as she is his Mom’s favorite dancer on the show. The pair has already shown us that they are dedicated to taking home the trophy. In their week 2 performance for Grammys night where they paid tribute to “Top Gun,” Danny showed lots of improvement from week 1.

And of course, we can’t forget to talk about Rylee Arnold and Olympic gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik. He’s the sweetheart of the season and is also Tom Holland’s doppelganger. The two make the most fun pair, and they always seem to be giggling about something when they are off-stage. As for dancing, Stephen certainly uses his athleticism to his advantage. So far we have seen many impressive moves from him showing off his immense strength and flexibility.

Finally, we have the two hotties who can’t seem to keep their hands to themselves off the dance floor: supermodel Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko. Is it real or fake? In a recent TikTok from ExtraTV’s account, Brooks is interviewed and addresses the rumors regarding her and Gleb. She says that “he’s not a bad teacher” and they are “having a really nice time.” When asked if the two are a couple, she says, “We’re a dance couple,” and that “it’s all real.” Despite the two’s chemistry and extremely flirtatious relationship, Brooks says she wants fans to remember that she is working hard to improve her dancing each week. However, fans are starting to get annoyed with the two, especially with the TikToks that Brooks posts of them being VERY touchy at rehearsals.

So yeah, there’s definitely a lot happening this season. There are even more stars aside from the ones I have mentioned. Tune in every Tuesday to stay caught up on the lore, and to see who takes home the season 33 Mirrorball Trophy!