When I began my freshman year of college, I was under the impression that everything was going to be a breeze. College would look exactly how it does in the movies, where no one ever seems to go to class, and there’s always enough money for coffee, lunch with friends, and merch from the bookstore. As a junior, I find myself still getting caught up in this false reality of what I thought college life would be like. Looking back, there are so many things I wish I had known sooner that would’ve made navigating college a little easier. And this article isn’t just for new students – if you’ve realized college isn’t quite what you expected and want an idea of what you can expect through the rest of your time, then keep reading!

The myth of free time

It seems in movies and TV that the average college student spends a lot of time in cafes, walking around campus, hanging out with friends, and going out to parties. This is the aspect of college I found myself most excited (and nervous) for and I forgot that I actually had to go to classes. While there is still time to do all the fun stuff, there is a lot less time than I originally thought. What they don’t tell you is how much time you’ll be spending studying, doing assignments, and working on group projects. Suddenly there’s no time to even run to the grocery store and do laundry. Now this isn’t meant to scare you. As long as you practice good time management skills, it is more than doable to get done everything you want and need to do. Sometimes you’ll feel like you have everything under control, and other times you’ll be racing against that 11:59 pm deadline but I promise there is still time for fun.

Living off campus: dream or nightmare?

As previously mentioned, I am a junior at UVM which means that I have to live off-campus. In theory, living off campus is a dream. There’s that separation of school and home that I missed for so long, I have my own room, and I’m able to cook for myself without wondering what overcooked and under-seasoned food Grundle is serving tonight. However, what they don’t tell you about living off campus is just how much of an adult you’re gonna feel like (this can be good and bad). First of all, you’ll have to start the process of apartment hunting a whole year before you intend on living there if you want to score anything within a reasonable distance of campus. Then, for the next two years, you’ll be dealing with landlords, electric companies, bills, and what to do with that leaky faucet. However, I find these to be extremely valuable lifelong skills so I don’t mind all of the maintenance that comes with living on my own. Plus, I have a newfound confidence when it comes to making phone calls!

You’ll rethink your major (probably more than once)

The crisis of whether you’re studying the right thing is a tough one – especially if it hits more than once. As someone who switched my major once, I still am not completely satisfied with it and that’s okay! At UVM, you have about two full years to figure out what you want to major in which is plenty of time to explore your interests. I’ve found it helpful to take personality tests to see what kind of job settings I would be most comfortable in and to take classes outside of my college to explore new areas of study and interests I didn’t know I had. Don’t feel pressured to have a definite major and career path decided early on, there is plenty of time and resources to help you make the right decision.

Laundry takes up so much time

If you didn’t hate laundry before college, now you do. No one prepared me for just how long laundry takes in college. Whether you’re in a dorm or an apartment, you will spend so much time waiting for washers and dryers that you find yourself wondering if you could just go one more day without doing laundry. I’ve found that the best times to do laundry are early in the mornings on weekends (I know, I know) or late at night during the week. And if you’re a freshman or sophomore, start saving up quarters for laundry when you live off campus – trust me.

Where’d all my money go?

Ah yes, the question I’ve asked myself at least once a week for the past two years. Before freshman year, I worked a terrible summer job and saved up all of my money from my graduation party just so I would have plenty of money for my entire freshman year. My bank account was practically empty by Christmas. Since then, I’ve been able to budget better and the money from my summer job has been able to stretch me a little longer but no one tells you just how many expenses you’ll have as a college student. And I‘m not talking about tuition and textbooks. I mean the random target runs, grocery trips, and sweet treats. While it is important to treat yourself, you have to exercise caution when it comes to how often. If you have the time in your schedule, I highly recommend getting a job either on campus or close by to have a weekly restock of your “sweet treat” money.

No one has it figured out

The last thing I wish I knew before starting college, is that no one has it figured out. I can’t speak on the other colleges, but as someone in Rubenstein, it seems like everyone else loves their major and their classes and knows exactly what they want to do in life. While this may be the case for some people, it is an extremely unrealistic expectation for most. You may switch your major (sometimes more than once), and you are likely not going to love every single class you have to take. How crazy is it that we are expected to pick a major/career path at 18 years old and just hope we love it enough to do it for the rest of our lives? The truth is, no one has it all figured out. College is about growth and finding yourself – finding what you like (and don’t like), meeting new people, and gaining skills you can use both in and out of your future career. A good rule of thumb is, that if someone claims they know exactly what they wanna do with their life, they’re probably lying.

My best advice is to use these four years to learn – learn about yourself, learn about your interests, and learn how to be independent. No one has it figured out from the start and college can be full of surprises. Whether you’re a freshman or an upperclassman, remember that it’s okay if college isn’t everything you hoped for. It is a big change but it can also be a great opportunity for growth. By the time you graduate, I guarantee you will be a stronger and more confident version of yourself than you ever thought you could be.