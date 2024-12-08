This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVM chapter.

Thanksgiving leftovers have all been eaten and the smell of hot cocoa has begun to fill the room— the Christmas season is once again upon us! As the air grows chillier, there’s no better way to indulge in the holiday season than with a festive movie marathon. Whether you’re cozying up with friends, family, or just your cup of cocoa, this curated list will happily guide you through the ultimate holiday movie experience. From heartwarming classics to hilarious comedies; here’s everything you need for a perfect night of holiday cheer.

It’s important to always kick things off with the classics. You know, the ones that you’ve watched every year since you were a little kid. For me, these are It’s a Wonderful Life and A Christmas Story. The black-and-white classic that is It’s A Wonderful Life reminds us of the value of kindness and community, while the quirky and relatable tale of childhood dreams (and mischief) from A Christmas Story always sets the mood for a moment of nostalgia. Pair these classics with some warm sugar cookies and a hot drink, and you are set for the coziest night.

Next, it’s time to sprinkle in some laughter. After the heartfelt beginning of this marathon, it’s important to lighten the mood with holiday comedies that we can count on to make us laugh. Elf and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation will do it for me every time. Will Ferrell’s Buddy the Elf is a lovable reminder that we need to embrace our inner child, and nothing says “holiday chaos” quite like Clark Griswold and his misadventures. Serving these two with some popcorn and your limited-edition holiday candies is like a match made in heaven.

No holiday marathon is complete without a touch of romance. Love Actually and The Holiday are most certainly my top two. Love Actually provides us with a collection of intertwined love stories set during the holiday season and The Holiday provides us with a heartwarming tale of two women swapping homes and, unexpectedly, finding love during Christmas. I recommend lighting some candles, grabbing a fuzzy blanket, and maybe even pouring a glass of wine for these picks.

Animated holiday movies are the ones that can always bring magic to the screen, and are perfect for viewers of all ages. My family and I have two unbeatable picks that we must watch every year: The Polar Express and How the Grinch Stole Christmas (specifically the 1966 version). The visually stunning journey to the North Pole captures the spirit of belief, while the Dr. Seuss classic leaves hearts just a few sizes bigger. Adding a few peppermint sticks to your hot chocolate may be required for these two.

Last, but certainly not least, finish with a festive finale! It’s always important to end the night with movies that keep everyone feeling warm and fuzzy. Home Alone and The Santa Clause will do just the trick. Watching Kevin McCallister defend his house in the iconic and hilarious holiday adventure and Tim Allen transforming into Santa Claus is the perfect blend of humor and heart. It’s certainly time to serve a midnight snack of holiday leftovers or whip up some gingerbread cookies to end the night on a sweet note.

Now, no matter what order you choose to arrange your lineup, the ultimate holiday movie marathon is all about creating joy, warmth, and connection. So take this time to gather all your favorite people (or enjoy the perfect solo cozy night), press play, and let the holiday magic take over you.