The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is my new obsession. Admittedly, it took my boyfriend convincing me to watch UFC 300 on our spring break trip in Jamaica but instantly I was hooked.

Now, let me be real, I’ve never been a diehard sports fan. I love the Olympics and watch a quarter or two of the New York Giants every weekend but I’ve never been super “gung ho” for sports. That was until I began watching the UFC.

First and foremost it’s low commitment. There is typically one main card fight per month. This is drastically different from an organization like the National Hockey League (NHL) where you have to keep up with 3 or 4 games a week. One main fight per month allows me to have a fun night to look forward to without it eating up my life.

It’s easy to watch and to follow. Let me be frank, things during these fights can get a little… gorey. Bloody noses, cuts, bumps, etc. But for those who have strong enough stomachs, this allows it to be super easy to follow. Look away and wonder who’s doing better in the fight? Easy! It’s the guy who’s actively forming a black eye. To me, this is much easier than learning all of the possible fouls in a football game.

Speaking of easy to watch, it’s short and fast-paced. There are two different sections of a main card fight. There’s the first three fights, which are three rounds of five minutes. Then there’s the two final fights which usually mean that there’s a title on the line; these are five rounds of five minutes. This being said, each fight is only 15-25 minutes which is perfect for my short attention span.

One of my favorite parts of watching the UFC is when I find out about the drama between the fighters. It’s super fun to see how much two people have trained just to take the other one down. It makes for a fun viewing experience.

Overall, I’d highly recommend getting together with your friends and watching the UFC fights. It’s a simple yet exhilarating viewing experience and I think it is truly the best spectator sport. The next main card fight is UFC 308 where we get to see featherweight champion Ilia Topuria go against the UFC’s BMF winner, Max Halloway. I’m sat and I’m ready because this is going to be a good one.