The Summer I Turned Pretty: “What Your Favorite Character Says About You”

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s here, the long awaited final season of Jenny Han’s, The Summer I Turned Pretty. While the book series originally came out in 2009, the TV adaption went on air in 2022, reviving the excitement for Jenny Han’s beloved characters. In anticipation of the final two episodes, I think it’s fit to bring back an old “Buzzfeed” style article; what does your favorite The Summer I Turned Pretty character say about you?

Belly

The funny, loving, easy-going protagonist, Belly’s character represents the joy many of us feel during the summer months. If your favorite character is Belly, you are a down to earth person who sees the good in everyone. In true fashion, you love silver jewelry and have an online shopping cart full of Free People. You look forward to the summer every year, July specifically, because you love to pop by your local cafe and get an ice cold lemonade, preferably with a fun flavor added, and sit outside soaking up the warm sun. Your personality is akin to fireworks, loud, dazzling, unique, and colorful. Additionally, if there’s a body of water around, pool, ocean, waterslide, you are going in and getting your hair wet. Being near the water in the hot summer sun brings you the utmost joy, just like your favorite character, Isabel Conklin.

Jeremiah

Jere, our favorite golden retriever character, is the epitome of someone who is always down for a good time. Although he may not be our favorite character for Belly, Jeremiah is easy to love. If your favorite character is Jeremiah, your favorite way to unwind at the end of the week is going out on the town with your friends and letting the wind take you where you need to be. You tend to be rambunctious and can never say no to a dare, which may not always end up to be in your favor. But you always strive to make the people you love proud, even if you take your own creative path to get there. Lastly, if Jeremiah is your favorite character, you have a deep appreciation for chocolate, especially chocolate cake with a mirror glaze.

Conrad

Arguably the most loved character on The Summer I Turned Pretty, Conrad fans will go to war for their favorite Fisher. If Conrad is your favorite character, you frequent different coffee shops in search of the perfect hot cappuccino. While you enjoy a freshly baked pastry, you find some things are just “too sweet” for you, such as a slushy from the gas station. Conrad fans find the beauty in everything and often get lost in their own thoughts. You love to be around your friends and family, and often find that random acts of service fulfill you more than just simply saying “I love you”. Conrad fans will see a full basket of clean laundry, perfectly fold the clothes, and put them back in their respective drawers just to see a smile on their friends face.

Taylor

Everyone needs a Taylor Jewel in their life. If your favorite character is Taylor, you are always ready to go to war for the people you love. While you are not afraid to speak your mind, and will do so more often than not, you always provide a shoulder for your friends to cry on. Taylor fans are high energy, loud, fun-loving people that have an eye for fashion. They will celebrate their friends’ smallest achievements and make sure that no one feels left out of a party. Taylor fans are the type to pull you into a picture if you’re hanging out on the edge. If you have a Taylor fan in your life, send her a text to let her know that you appreciate her, because they are truly one in a million.

Steven

Steven fans are the comedic relief, the emotional support, and also brutally honest when they need to be. They will have you laughing and then crying, but deep down there is nothing they wouldn’t do for you. If your favorite character is Steven, you can outwit anyone and will make sure everyone knows it. You have an obsession with Temple Run because of how such a simple game attracts so many people. Growing up, you told everyone you were going to be a video game maker, a lawyer, and a stockbroker on Wall Street by the age of thirty; you’re most likely still on the path to accomplish all three. Steven fans are goofy, quick-witted people that will most definitely challenge you to a debate.