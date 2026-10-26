The Pressure to Have Your Life Figured Out in Your 20s

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We are told that college is supposed to be a time of exploration, growth, and figuring out who we are as a person. Yet, somewhere between choosing a major and planning for life after graduation, that freedom to explore starts to feel more like a deadline. Instead of asking ourselves what we genuinely want to pursue, we begin wondering whether we’re doing enough to keep up with everyone else around us.

As young adults in our 20s, we’re constantly thinking about what’s next. Whether it’s applying for internships, gaining clinical hours, or even preparing for graduate school, there always seems to be another step we should be taking. Lately, I’ve noticed more and more of my friends beginning these exciting chapters, and it’s made me think more about my own future. While some people are planning years ahead, I still feel like I’m trying to figure out what I want to do next semester.

And that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

There’s an unspoken pressure in college to always be working toward something bigger. We’re encouraged to build our resumes, make connections, gain experience, and take advantage of every opportunity that comes our way. While all of these things are valuable, I think it’s easy to get caught up in checking boxes rather than asking ourselves why we’re checking them in the first place.

It’s exciting to watch the people around us pursue their goals, but it can also create this stressful sense of urgency. When everyone around you seems to be moving forward, standing still for even a moment can feel like falling behind. But just because someone else is ready to take their next step doesn’t necessarily mean you need to be ready to take yours at the same time.

What I’ve come to realize is that there’s value in slowing down and being intentional about the opportunities we pursue. A specific internship might look great on a resume, but is it something you’re genuinely interested in? Are you pursuing a certain career because it excites you, or because it’s the path you’ve always assumed you would take?

These aren’t always easy questions to answer, especially when we’re surrounded by so many people who seem certain about their futures.

Of course, there’s value in planning ahead and working hard toward long-term personal and career goals. But I don’t think that means we need to approach every decision with a sense of panic.

Being in college at this age is such a unique period of our lives. We’re learning what we’re passionate about, discovering new interests and hobbies, meeting people who challenge our perspectives, and figuring out what kind of lives we want to build. It seems counterproductive to rush through all of that just to reach some imaginary finish line.

At the end of the day, I want to look back on my college years knowing that I pursued opportunities because they meant something to me, not simply because I felt like I was supposed to.

There’s nothing wrong with being ambitious. In fact, I strive to be ambitious. But I also believe that ambition should be driven by purpose, not just the fear of falling behind.

Maybe the goal shouldn’t be to have everything figured out as quickly as possible. Maybe it should be to build a life we’re genuinely excited about, even if it takes a little longer to figure out what that looks like.