This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Some of the happiest moments of my life have been spent dancing. I am be no means a good dancer. I am actually quite the opposite. Yet, it’s a time when my mind goes blank, and I only exist in that moment. Unfortunately, I’ve come to notice that dancing, especially in our generation, has faded quite a bit.

Whenever I think back to middle school, like most people, I am filled with an overwhelming sense of embarrassment. The bad haircuts, cheetah print leggings, and overall awkwardness that plagued me for those three years cause me to wince at just the thought. But perhaps nothing makes me cringe more than the school dances. A cheesy pop song would play, and all of us stood with our backs to the wall. A dance circle would form, your friend would try to push you in, only for you to quickly scurry back into the comfort of the hoard. You didn’t really talk to anyone besides your friends. I remember thinking that once I was older, people would actually dance.

Now, a couple of years down the line, I hate to say that not too much has changed. In fact, it seems that we have only grown more afraid to “dance like no one’s watching.” Instead of the failed dance circles, this time, we turn toward our phones. They remain by our sides; in our hands at all times. Any silly dance move you make could be recorded and posted by a friend or even a stranger. It can feel like there is a pressure to look cool. Hence why frat flicking is the main move at parties. It’s hard to dance if you feel like you’re going to be the center of attention, and not in a good way.

I used to care immensely about what people thought about me –i f they thought I was weird or too much. And I saw my dorky dancing as social suicide. But I had built so much of my home life around dancing. Almost every week some dance party always erupted after family dinner parties. It was always my mom who was the instigator, and then soon everyone else joined in. When I look back at this shy time in my life, I find so much comfort in these nights. My camera roll is filled with videos of my grandma, mom and I jumping hand in hand. Giant house parties my mom hosted with fifty people dancing to Marvin Gaye. My mom showed me and everybody in our house how to have a good time.

Much like me, my mom isn’t a very good dancer, but that was never what mattered. She danced because no one cared what she looked like, and in return, she brought the room to life. And if anyone does judge someone for dancing, they are definitely a loser.

As I got older, I shed some of my teenage angst and self-esteem issues. I brought more people into my life who I can share my love with. The last couple of years have been packed with so many beautiful memories that were only possible because I stopped caring about how others perceived me. Dancing to Katy Perry with my friends at our prom. Skipping through the halls of Central listening to Minnie Riperton with my boyfriend dancing behind me. Singing Ain’t No Mountain High Enough with my friend at the top of our lungs as we walked back from Howe.

Of course I still do not have 100% confidence in myself. I don’t think anybody really does. But I know how to get off the wall. After all, the moment we let ourselves be ridiculous is a triumph; you gotta dance like no one is watching.