The Perfect Timothée Chalamet Movie Marathon: Fangirl Approved

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVM chapter.

For a few weeks now, Timothée Chalamet has absolutely taken over my feed, and I am not complaining! The 29-year-old Hollywood heartthrob from NYC has been receiving immense attention after the success of his latest movie, A Complete Unknown, in which he stars as Bob Dylan.

Although Chalamet did not receive the title of Best Actor at the Oscars last Sunday, he did win the SAG Award for Best Actor on February 23rd. Upon receiving the award, he voiced his earnest desires for success, saying, “…the truth is I’m really in pursuit of greatness. I know people don’t usually talk like that, but I want to be one of the greats.” The speech has spurred quite the conversation—some find his realness inspiring, while others see it as arrogance.

Regardless of what you think of his speech, it is hard to deny Chalamet’s raw talent. I have been a fan of his since 15 year-old Mia fell in love with Laurie in Little Women. Since then, I have never turned down the opportunity to watch Timmy on the big screen! With his recent spike in publicity, I am more than happy to return to my fangirl behavior… So, here is my ideal Timothée Chalamet movie marathon:

Little Women (2019)

Starting off strong with such a good movie that I had to mention it in the introduction! Based on the 1868 novel by Louisa May Alcott, Greta Gerwig’s Little Women gives us Chalamet as Theodore “Laurie” Laurence—the wealthy boy next door who proves to be a caring romantic. He charms the audience as easily as he charms all the March sisters! Between Gerwig’s directing and the stacked cast Little Women is a visual masterpiece that is sure to make you feel all the feels. Make sure to have tissues nearby when Laurie starts his monologue to Jo!

The King (2019)

Next, we shift to something darker and more intense… but our boy Timmy is still the star of the show! In The King, Chalamet takes on the role of King Henry V, a young ruler navigating the brutal world of politics and war. Henry is called upon to lead England after his father dies and is forced to leave behind a careless lifestyle filled with women and booze. Chalamet’s portrayal of Hal as a hardened monarch truly shows his range as an actor. I get chills every time I hear his pre-battle speech! Bonus points: Robert Pattinson’s performance as the Dauphin of France is both delightful and bizarre. The King is one of my personal favorite movies and is worth the watch if you can bear a bit of on-screen violence.

Call Me By Your Name (2017)

No Timmy marathon would be complete without Call Me By Your Name. Based on one of my favorite books, this Oscar-winning film is a staple in Chalamet’s career and a modern classic! Seventeen-year-old Elio, played by Chalamet, navigates his first love and heartbreak. His love affair with Oliver, a 24-year-old grad student, is raw, intimate, and captivating. You might want to grab the tissue box again because this love story is both poetic and heartbreaking.

Dune (2021)

After all that emotional turmoil, it’s time for something to engage the mind. Enter Dune, Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of the sci-fi classic. I must say, it is a long movie and requires your undivided attention. When I saw it in theaters, I fell asleep and left early… BUT after trying again in the comfort of my home (and having the ability to pause and ask my boyfriend as many questions as I pleased), I understand the appeal.

In Dune, Chalamet plays Paul Atreides, the heir to House Atreides. Paul’s family rules the desert planet Arrakis, the only source of the galaxy’s most valuable resource: spice. Through political tension and war, Paul ends up forming an alliance with the native Fremen people… cue the Timothée x Zendaya on-screen chemistry! The Fremen see Paul as a messianic figure, and he begins to embrace his prophesied role. The cinematography is unmatched, and Hans Zimmer’s music makes Dune that much better! Chalamet delivers an unforgettable performance as a young yet powerful leader, similar to his role in The King. He continues this role in Dune: Part Two (2024), so don’t miss the sequel if you’re up for it!

Beautiful Boy (2018)

At this point, you’ve laughed, you’ve swooned, and you’ve been transported to another galaxy… maybe you’ve even shed a few tears. But now, it’s time to really cry! Chalamet plays his most heartbreaking role in Beautiful Boy as Nic Sheff, a young man battling addiction while his supportive but also struggling father (played by Steve Carell) tries to save him. His performance is gut-wrenching and raw. Do not watch this on a plane unless you want the whole cabin watching you sob.

A Complete Unknown (2024)

Now, we have truly gone on a rollercoaster of emotions. What better way to finish off this movie marathon than with Chalamet’s most recent role as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown? Timmy spent over five years preparing for this role. He mastered Dylan’s unique singing style, doing all his own vocals in the film, and learned to play both the harmonica and guitar! I saw this movie in theaters, and let’s just say Chalamet hit the mark! Any viewer could see his dedication to authenticity and his commitment to honoring the musical legend. I left the theater with a new favorite artist and a plan to go to the Newport Folk Festival this summer!From romantic period pieces, to sci-fi epics, and heart breaking portrayals of addiction, Timothée Chalamet has proven time and time again that he can do it all. I could argue he is one of the best actors of our time, but I may be a bit biased. Feel free to also watch Wonka (2023) for a more lighthearted addition to our line up – and to further showcase Timmy’s range. Either way, this marathon takes you on an emotional journey, and you get to see some of his most iconic roles. So grab some popcorn and enjoy the movie magic of Timothée Chalamet!