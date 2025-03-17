The Outsiders Musical Took Over My Brain and My Spotify

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVM chapter.

When I read The Outsiders in eighth grade, I didn’t dislike it, but I wasn’t exactly excited about it either. It was one of those books you read because you have to—the kind that sticks with you just enough to remember the characters but not enough to consider it a personal favorite. I watched the movie in class, appreciated young Patrick Swayze and Rob Lowe like any reasonable person would, and moved on.

The moment I found out The Outsiders was coming to Broadway, I was instantly intrigued. Maybe it was the surprise of it all or just the buzz around the show, but I ended up buying tickets before I even knew what to expect.

Now that I’ve seen it? Wow, I get it.

This show is absolutely unreal. The stage is literally made of that rubber playground dirt, so every movement kicks up dust, making the fights and chases feel even more intense. And the rain—so much rain. The cast dances through gallons of it every night, completely drenched, and somehow never misses a beat. The music? Completely unexpected but somehow perfect. It blends folk-rock with these raw, emotional ballads that have been stuck in my head ever since. The performances, especially from Ponyboy and Johnny, made me care about these characters in a way the book never did.

What started as a casual night out at the theater has turned into a full-on obsession. I can’t stop listening to the soundtrack—I’m quite literally listening to it as I write this! At this rate, my Spotify Wrapped is going to be really confused, but honestly? No regrets.

I don’t know if my eighth-grade self would believe it, but here I am, really into a story I once brushed off. If you get the chance to see The Outsiders on Broadway, go. immediately. Whether you loved the book or barely skimmed it for a quiz, this show will surprise you.

And if you need me, I’ll be over here playing the soundtrack on repeat!