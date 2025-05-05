This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVM chapter.

As a born and raised East Coast girl, I may be biased when I say I can’t imagine living anywhere else. The east coast has so much to offer, from miles of beautiful shoreline, to the rich history of Appalachia, and cities built from seaports. In the past few years, I’ve made it my mission to visit as many east coast destination spots as possible; this is my list of places that are worth the drive.

Jersey Shore

Starting off with a classic, the Jersey shore. As a Jersey girl myself, I can confidently say that summers spent at the Jersey shore are unforgettable. With a wide range of beach destinations, the Jersey shore can cover whatever “vibe” you’re searching for. Wildwood and Seaside Heights have miles of boardwalk lined with good food, games, shops, and amusement parks hanging over the side of the ocean. These towns are filled with people from Memorial Day Weekend all the way until Labor Day, making it a very popular destination in Jersey. If you’re looking for a more quiet spot, I highly recommend LBI or Cape May. Both of these destinations have lighthouses that you can climb up to see the entirety of the island. They are also rich in history, with Cape May being home to Converse Hall. Regardless of your destination, the iconic Jersey shore is worth a visit.

Acadia and Bar Harbor

When I first visited Acadia, I was speechless. Each hiking trail overlooked miles of bright blue ocean. The notorious Beehive Trail is a must-do, leading you through twists and turns until the final peak that overlooks Sand Beach. After you complete the descent down, all you need to do is cross the street before you’re at the oceanfront; take a dip in the cold water as a post-hike treat. Bar Harbor is a quaint town with a lively spirit. Sailboats fill the harbor, there is fresh seafood everywhere you turn, and each shop contains an entire section showcasing Maine’s iconic fresh blueberries. To seal the deal, Acadia and the Scottish Highlands share geological roots. They were once part of the same landmass that was broken apart. If you’ve ever been to the Scottish Highlands, you will recognize familiarity in the rock pattern at Acadia.

Boston

Stepping away from the coastal destinations, Boston offers something for everyone. Boston is home to the New England Aquarium which is located right on the harbor. This aquarium is for all ages and is continuously rated as one of the best aquariums in the country. While you’re there, catch a ride on one of Boston’s duck boats. Meant for the land and the water, the duck boat is a fun way to get a tour of the city. After that, stop at Faneuil Hall Marketplace for blocks and blocks of shops. If you get hungry, you can stop inside the Quincy Market Colonnade Food Hall that has over 40 different food vendors that can satisfy whatever you’re craving. Of course, you will have to end the day with a trip to Fenway Park to see the Green Monster. It is truly one of the most fun ballparks and is filled with rowdy Red Sox fans.

These are just some of the few destinations that the East Coast has to offer. Whether you’re up in New England or down towards Florida, there is always something to do and new places to explore. Use the long summer hours to your advantage and explore all the hidden, beautiful destinations of the East Coast.