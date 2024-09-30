This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVM chapter.

With a little over one month of the fall semester done, I’m sure you are noticing a steady level of work in your classes. Professors are beginning to talk about the first exams, or maybe you’ve already had one. Perhaps you’ve formed a study group with friends from your classes, or maybe you’re planning to study for exams solo. I’m sure a lot of people can agree that studying in your dorm, apartment, or at home is often distracting and makes you less motivated than studying on campus. Studying in a new environment can make you more focused and I have found that studying in public immediately makes me feel more motivated. Everyone at UVM has heard of Howe Library and I’m sure most people have studied there at least once. So, if you’re looking for new study spots on campus to unlock your fullest academic weapon potential – then keep on reading.

Aiken Center Solarium

As a Rubenstein student, I have spent many hours in the Aiken Center for various classes, labs, clubs, and just for fun. I have found that the solarium, with its many varieties of plants, the sound of running water, and the raw wood and stone architecture is a warm and welcoming place to be. The solarium offers three high-top tables to choose from as well as a bench on the far side of the room. If these are taken, I recommend just sitting on the stone ledge that surrounds the multitude of plants. The vibes in there are seriously unmatched.

The UVM Greenhouse

Keeping with the plant theme, the UVM Greenhouse is another great spot to study if you love being surrounded by warmth and plants. The greenhouse offers multiple benches to sit on in different sections so although this is a popular spot, you will usually find somewhere to sit. This is a great option if you like to study outside, but are finding the end of September temperatures to be a bit too cold. Even if you’re not studying for exams, I’ve found the greenhouse to be a great spot to sit and read a book in between classes or just to sit and decompress from the stress of college life for a while.

Davis Center Chikago Landing

If you are not familiar with the Chikago Landing in the Davis Center, it is the area across from the Marketplace entrance that overlooks the first floor of the Davis Center. You will often see people having lunch there, and catching up with friends but I’ve found it to be a great study spot located right across from some great food options – you can’t study on an empty stomach! If you are someone who likes a quiet study space, then this might not be the option for you. However, I find that an area with a lot of people and some background noise has helped me be more productive: I can’t let people see me slacking. Grab your headphones and a bite to eat from the Green Roof Deli (my personal favorite) and crank out some quality study time.

Davis Center 4th Floor Fireplace Lounge

Another great spot in the Davis Center is the Fireplace Lounge on the fourth floor. The fourth floor of the Davis Center is a somewhat hidden gem when it comes to popular study spots. This is great for people who like a quieter space, as not many people know about it and everyone up there is pretty locked in. The seats are super comfy and the fireplaces offer a relaxing ambiance, especially in the winter.

Davis Green

Keeping with the Davis Center theme (can you tell I really enjoy Davis) is the Davis Green, more specifically the adirondack chairs. Personally, I think studying outside is a perfect break from the stuffy and often overcrowdedness of many of UVM’s buildings, especially the Davis Center and Howe Library. Make sure to spend time out on the green while the weather is still warm!

Given Courtyard

If you haven’t had any classes in the Given lecture hall, then you might not know about the Given Courtyard, located in the medical building. This area offers plenty of seating, especially if you poke around a little to find those hidden seating gems. This building also has the Given Bistro, which sells smoothies, coffee, breakfast sandwiches, and various lunch options. Additionally, I’ve found that being surrounded by med students automatically makes me so much more productive; it’s like I can feel their intelligence rubbing off on me.

Kalkin Hall

Kalkin, located in the Grossman School of Business, is a great spot to study that has lots of different seating options. It is also a very large space so you’ll almost always find somewhere for you – and your friends – to sit. Located in this building is Campus Perk, another great coffee shop on campus. Campus Perk sells coffee, tea, breakfast sandwiches, bakery items, and more. This is the perfect place to study if you want to study with friends, and grab a bite to eat for some extra fuel – your brain needs it.

Billings Library

Billings Library is already a pretty well-known spot to study on campus, but I think it’s often overlooked. On the inside, Billings reminds me of a building at Hogwarts and you can see how historic it is when you look inside. Billings is a quiet library which may be intimidating to some (I always find myself self-conscious of how loud I’m typing) but could be a great quiet option for others. I’ve found Billings to be a time warp: I never realize how long I’m in there for. However, this could be a selling point if you have a lot to get done. And, in perfect fall/Halloween fashion, some say that Billings Library is haunted!

No matter where you choose to study, whether it be at one of the places I’ve listed, or at home, it is important to be comfortable, focused, and well nourished. Remember to take breaks and get plenty of rest and fresh air while the weather is still nice. Your grades do not define you, we’re all still learning. Happy studying!