When deciding to attend the University of Vermont, I knew the school’s culture would have a huge presence in my life. Two years ago, around this time of year, I began telling people I was going to UVM. I received various responses like, “Woah, I didn’t know you were a hippy!” or my personal favorite, “Oh, you’re going up there to liberal-ville!”

These comments made me laugh then, and they still do now. It is not a requirement to know how to ski to be a student at UVM, and we did not all vote for Bernie Sanders! One thing is true though… UVM culture is strong, and us Catamounts are not ashamed! I enjoy the daily sites of things that make UVM, well… UVM. Too often I will see something and think to myself, “That is so UVM!” Here are a few winter-time examples I’ve witnessed so far this year:

Fresh off the mountain, straight to the dining hall

Last week, I was eating dinner with my roommate at Simpson Dining Hall. As we finished and got up to leave, a large group of snow bunnies walked in! A ragtag group of students stomped through the doors—each dressed in snow pants and, of course, a Skida hat. They scanned into Simpson and placed their ski boots in the cubbies behind the counter before heading off to get food and grubbing after a long day on the mountain. What other school conveniently has cubbies in its dining halls just for snow gear?

Slacklining in the snow!!

In true Vermont fashion, not even the cold winter can stop the slackliners. Recently, I was walking back to my dorm from class when I saw someone slacklining above two feet of snow. We had just received a big storm, but who says slacklining is a spring sport? I watched as they fell onto a cushion of freshly fallen snow—completely unfazed. It was equal parts impressive and absurd, but it felt so right here at UVM.

Outdoor skating time

I couldn’t write this without shouting out the ice rink on Athletic Campus! Each year, the outdoor basketball courts are covered in ice to create a wonderful outdoor rink—a hub of energy throughout the season. It brings me so much joy to walk by Harris Millis and see groups of friends skating, playing hockey, and embracing the winter air. No matter how cold it gets, UVM students always find ways to enjoy the season.

These moments—small but special—capture the essence of UVM’s culture. We may be a little funky, but we know how to have fun, especially in the winter! Although I love the snow, I can’t wait for it to melt… for the hammocks to come out of the closets and the hacky sackers to start their new season. Us hippies up in Burlington are proud to be part of Catamount Country!