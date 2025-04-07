Spring Has Sprung: Fun Things To-do In & Around Burlington 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVM chapter.

Spring weather in Vermont can be confusing, but don’t let it stop you from an awesome semester closeout. Here are some fun activities you can do, rain or shine, solo or with friends, this spring!

Walk or Bike the Burlington Bike Path & Colchester Causeway

The Island Line Rail Trail, better known as the Burlington Bike Path, stretches almost 15 miles, starting at Oakledge Park in South Burlington and ending in Colchester. Of course, you don’t have to tackle the entire thing. There are several entrances and exits throughout the trail, letting you customize your desired walking or biking mileage. My personal favorite route is starting at the Burlington Sailing Center and walking to Leddy Overlook. As the days get longer, my favorite time to go is sunset! The Colchester Causeway begins at the end of the Burlington Bike Path and offers panoramic views of Lake Champlain as the trail crosses over the water. You can park at the trailhead to enjoy the almost 11-mile out-and-back trail all the way to South Hero, Vermont!

Kitty Korner Cat Cafe – Barre, Vermont

If you’re missing your pets at home, I have the perfect place for you! About 45 minutes from campus in Barre, Vermont, there is the most precious AND Vermont’s first cat cafe! One half of the building is the actual cafe where you can get a coffee or pastry, while the other half is the cat sanctuary. You make an hour-long reservation and can play with all the rescue cats the cafe is fostering. In the cat area, there are lots of toys for the kitties and couches to get comfy. If by chance you fall in love with a cat while there, you have the opportunity to adopt and take them home. The cafe’s goal is “to give everyone a place to love and admire our feline friends and to give every kitty a chance at finding a family.” Check out their website for more specifics on how to make a reservation!

Paint & Sip Studio -Downtown Burlington

Grab some friends and get creative with a paint and sip event right off Church Street! These classes are like an irl Bob Ross tutorial, and an instructor will walk you through the process step by step. You can choose a specific date and project on their website, and all you have to do is show up. The studio supplies everything you need, from paints to drinks (alcoholic and non-alcoholic!) You don’t need to have any prior painting experience, just a creative mindset.

Take a Hike!

Although spring may be “mud season” in Vermont, there are plenty of exciting hikes to do if you aren’t afraid of getting dirty! Some of my favorites include:

Libby’s Look in Bolton, VT

Journeys End Trail in Jay, VT

Stealing Pond Trail in Jeffersonville, VT

Dana Hill Road Loop in Waitsfield, VT

Bolton Fire Tower in Bolton, VT

I would recommend downloading the AllTrails app for updates on trail and road closures, downloadable routes, and recent pictures from other hikers!

More Weekend Events:

Free weekly yoga at Hotel Champlain, every Sunday

Burlington Vintage Market Pop-up, April 12th & 26th at the University Mall

Baby Farm Animal Celebration, April 26-27th at Billings Farm & Museum

The Kingdom Maple Festival, April 19th in St. Johnsbury

Vintage Market Days of Vermont, April 25-27th at the Vermont State Fairground in Rutland

Green Up Day, May 3rd, greenupvermont.org

Check out Hello Burlington’s website for even more events!