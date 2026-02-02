Small Talk Isn’t Small

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I understand the misconception that some people have of small talk: that it’s boring, useless, redundant – and what they really mean (but ironically through small talk cannot explicitly say) is unimportant. However, these individuals would be wrong on many accounts, and are doing themselves a great disservice by alienating themselves from what is a uniquely Western tradition.

Though some college students may see their retail job as a way to make extra spending cash, I can attest to looking forward to my interactions with customers in the store, whether it be helping them on the floor, in the dressing room, or at checkout. While on the clock, helping others find a present for a sister, daughter, or friend never fails to remind me of my own family, even if they’re nearly 2000 miles away. The cheerful disposition of someone desperate to make someone they love feel appreciated transcends beyond words, it stays in your heart. I still wonder about the women who buy professional attire going into an interview the next week, or the mother trying to appease her daughter’s fashion sense as an upcoming birthday present.

Even more beautiful to witness is someone finding confidence in themselves – seeing women rekindle love for themselves through clothes is truly empowering. Whether it’s assisting the woman who struggles to find the right pair of jeans or a post-partum mother searching for a going-out top, I feel a sense of purpose to take on the mission to reignite the magic of their sense of self.

Furthermore, the interaction continues to checkout, where I discover even more about the person I’ve gotten to know within our few minutes together. Each time a customer profile pops-up, so does their hometown. I’ve learned more Vermont towns at Maurice’s than I have than just from simply living in Vermont for a little more than a semester. St. Johnsbury, Berlin, Vergennes, Middlesex, Coventry, Halifax, Whiting, and Norton are just a few of the townships I’ve heard about when asking “Where exactly in Vermont is that,” or (in the case of Whiting and Vergennes) “Did I say that right?” and “Was I close?” The interpersonal interactions often bring a smile to both my face and theirs, while I am lectured (often) or congratulated (rarely) on guessing pronunciation and geographical location.

So while each conversation inevitably meets its end, and though it may have been over conventionally “trivial” affairs, it cannot be fairly characterized as being “unimportant.” The kindness of two strangers to each other in pursuit of a common goal restores the faith of two hearts, not just one. Thus, in a world as unpredictable and callous as ours can be at any given time, shouldn’t we at least promise decency and goodwill for those the universe wishes the fortune upon us to meet?