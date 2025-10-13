Short & Sweet Autumn Watchlist For All The Cozy Vibes

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Temperatures are dropping, pumpkin spice is back, and the semester is in full-swing. In my humble opinion, there’s no better way to spend a cozy night-in than with an autumnal-watch night. After all, nothing pairs better with the fall semester than Rory Gilmore herself.

Here’s an autumn watchlist- my top 3 movies and TV shows that feel like a warm hug on a crisp fall evening.

Little Women (2019)

Starting off strong, with this cinematic masterpiece curated by the one and only Greta Gerwig. A film adaptation of the 1868 novel by Louisa May Alcott, Little Women moves through time following the four March sisters. I find myself turning to this movie when I want to experience nostalgia, warmth, and tenderness. Between exquisite casting (Florence Pugh, Timothée Chalamet, Emma Watson, Saoirse Ronan, Meryl Streep) and perfectly captured concepts (yearning of romance, passion, breaking stereotypes as women), this adaptation is a roller-coaster of emotion in the best way.

Gilmore Girls

I mean, come on. Gilmore Girls is a seven season series following mother Lorelai Gilmore, and her daughter, Rory Gilmore. The show is set in Stars Hollow, which looks as if it is a Hallmark movie backdrop, adding to the pure bliss of the series. Gilmore Girls features Rory, an academic overachieving-perfectionist, as she progresses from her private school years in high-school and throughout college. Gilmore Girls encapsulates the “coming-of-age” feeling that I believe a lot of aspiring young women can relate to. The show is a perfect light-hearted watch, and I have an obligation to rewatch Gilmore Girls each fall.

Hocus Pocus (1993)

This one rings in as my all-time-favorite Halloween movie. Hocus Pocus follows a trio of witches after being accidentally resurrected by a teenage boy. The movie takes place on a Halloween night as the teenage boy, his little sister, a teenage girl, and a black cat all scramble to reverse a spell before daylight. Hocus Pocus makes me want to turn back time 10 years, and have one last night of trick-or-treating as a young girl. I ADORE this classic Halloween film. In fact, I named my black cat after the one in the movie, Thackery Binx!