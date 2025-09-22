Self Care Can Come in a Cup: Best Lattes in Burlington

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sure, straight-up black coffee can be reserved for my 6 AM wake-up calls on the weekdays, when I need to cram in caffeine before my morning lectures. But, I’ve been savoring my weekends and treating myself to tasty beverages at local coffee shops all around Burlington.

Here are some of my favorites thus far (in no particular order):

Blackberry Lavender Oatmilk Matcha Latte @ Kru Coffee

I will admit, I am new to the matcha train. However, I went to Kru and got this one, and the sweetness from the floral flavors complemented the earthy undertones of matcha so well. Overpriced? Sure. Overrated, absolutely not.

Hot Maple Oatmilk Latte @ Vivid Coffee

Drinking this latte was like getting a warm hug from autumn itself. Not to mention, the latte art of this was so elegant and beautiful. I sipped this maple latte out of a mug at Vivid while doing some homework, and I can definitely say it made chemistry slightly more bearable.

Iced Raspberry Oatmilk Latte @ Henderson’s Cafe

Okay, let’s not sleep on Henderson’s. Every Friday around noon, I go to Henderson’s and have been getting this drink as an end-of-the-week reward for myself while I grind out my homework for the weekend. The raspberry flavor complements the roast of their espresso SO well. I highly recommend this one.

Iced Blueberry Oatmilk Latte @ Vivid Coffee

Yes, Vivid is making an appearance again! This blueberry latte was so refreshing, and even when the ice melted a bit, it didn’t taste watered down. I love the quality of Vivid’s coffee. The owner came into my nutrition lecture once, too- Vivid partners with farmers in South America to buy their coffee beans from. They practice equitable business and promote fair-trade, just a plus to their superb beverages!