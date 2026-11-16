This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Music has a funny way of transporting us back to moments in time we didn’t even realize would become prominent memories. Some albums remind you of a certain person, place, or time in your life. Others have a way of making you feel nostalgic for memories you haven’t even made yet. For me, Dominic Fike’s What Could Possibly Go Wrong is a little bit of both. Whether I’m driving with the windows down with my best friends from home on a summer night or listening to music while I walk to class while I’m at school, this album never seems to get old. No matter how many times I listen to it, I always find myself coming back for more.

I got into Dominic Fike during the fall of my sophomore year in high school. My best friend started playing his first album, What Could Possibly Go Wrong, and I was hooked. The album playfully explores themes of burnout, messy experiences, and the L.A. music scene, exploring genres of light hip hop and rap, with some choppy guitar riffs. It’s an album that feels comforting yet exciting. Fike adds personal touches throughout, highlighting family life and his sudden rise to fame even before booking a role in HBO’s hit show Euphoria.

My top three songs off the album are Why, What’s For Dinner, and Politics and Violence. Although each song has its own distinct sound, they all bring back a feeling of nostalgia. Listening to them reminds me of being younger, driving around my hometown, and enjoying those moments that I didn’t realize I would eventually miss and reminisce about. As I’ve gotten older, I’ve started to appreciate the album in different ways. Songs that once served as background music during high school have become reminders of some of my favorite places and people. There’s something so magical about listening to the same songs years later and realizing how much has changed, while the music itself remains just as familiar.

What makes What Could Possibly Go Wrong an album that I can listen to whenever isn’t necessarily just the music itself, but the moments in time and emotions I’ve attached to it. It reminds me of where I’ve been in life while continuing to be part of where I am in the present. My music taste will inevitably change time and time again as I age, but I have a feeling this album will always find its way back into my rotation, no matter how old I am.