This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVM chapter.

Back in middle school, before I was allowed to have social media apps like Instagram and Snapchat, I was only allowed to have Pinterest. Why just Pinterest? Because it did not revolve around likes, comments, and other arguably harmful aspects of other apps. While everyone in middle school was talking about Instagram and Snapchat I was scrolling on Pinterest looking at recipes to bake and funny memes. Eventually, I downloaded other social media apps but Pinterest will always have a special place in my heart.

My favorite part about Pinterest is that you can find information about anything through a simple search and looking at a collage of pins. I own a lot of recipe books, but I have created my own on a Pinterest board that I have both tried and want to try. It is the perfect app for people who love to bake or cook. I have found some of my favorite recipes on Pinterest. It is also helpful to see the comments and photos that people respond with underneath the pin because some will make suggestions to adjust/customize the recipe from the original. Not only can you find recipes on Pinterest, but it is the perfect place to store your favorite recipes that you find on Google. For someone who bakes and cooks a lot there is nothing worse than finding an amazing recipe on Google and then never being able to find it again! Well, your solution is making a Pinterest board and saving it there! The large pictures make it so easy to find what you are looking for and make it look super cute.

You can use it not just for baking, but also for crafting, interior design, mood boards, and outfits, the sky’s the limit! Sometimes I will search “fall outfits with black Uggs” to get outfit inspiration because it can get hard coming up with cute outfits. I have a friend who uses Pinterest to find patterns for her to crochet. It is refreshing to have an app where I can just look through an assortment of pictures without having every single thing I do available for my friends or people that follow me would be able to see. I appreciate the peaceful nature of Pinterest to be a creative space or just a place where ideas can spark. That said, Pinterest doesn’t have to be for those looking for a creative spark/outlet! As I briefly mentioned earlier, I used to use Pinterest to look at memes. There is such a range of content and what you could do with it.

There is also no pressure to post, in fact, I don’t even think I have ever posted anything on Pinterest. I use the app as my personal island to explore by myself. Just because Pinterest doesn’t have that iconic “social media” look that other apps like Instagram, Snapchat, and Facebook have, doesn’t mean that you don’t interact with other users. The social aspect of Pinterest is sharing ideas and providing a creative, helpful, environment for people to gain inspiration without feeling the judgment of people being able to see your activity.

I hope after reading this you go ahead and download Pinterest because it truly gets overshadowed by your typical social media apps. It will become your new comfort app, I know it is mine!