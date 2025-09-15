Our Voice Is Our Most Valuable Tool: a Love Letter To My Major

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Communication, in my opinion, is our most valuable skill, essential for connection, change, wants, needs, everything. My major brings people a voice.

I’m a communication sciences and disorders (CSD) major. To me, being a CSD major has been far beyond a collection of study sessions, exams, and projects but an identity shaping journey that I have truly gained so much from.



My story with CSD began long ago. Stemming from the influence of my physical therapist parents. As I dreaded the eighth grade career project; a project that entailed a 30 minute presentation of any career of my choosing, my parents suggested I look into speech pathology claiming it was similar to physical therapy but without the blood, muscles, and bones that my 13 year old stomach could not handle. Begrudgingly, I looked into it. As if floodgates opened, the 30 minute presentation felt like 5 minutes. My first burst of passion.

As I approached college there was no question. My school of choice must include CSD. I felt electric going into freshman year knowing my first ever college course I’d be taking was Introduction into Topics of Clinical Speech Language Pathology and Audiology. Through this class we discussed every topic from session organization to professional comportment. I was hooked. At the end of each day I would happily report to my parents. Beaming, because of how much I was learning and finding passion in my future career.

Along the way there’s been some burnout and challenges; the biggest being my general chemistry class in which many tears were spent trying to pull a passing grade. I questioned my choice. I wondered if I was capable enough to pursue this career. However in these challenging moments is where my confidence grew. From failing grades to passing with flying colors I began to learn how I studied best and how to grow from failure.

I love communication sciences and disorders because it gives people of any age and ability a voice. From a 5 year old diagnosed with a developmental language disorder to an adult with aphasia after having a stroke SLPs serve such a large population. Our voice is our most important tool. Communication is the key to everything. We communicate our wants, needs, dreams, desires. A deficit in the ability to communicate means people won’t understand these valuable aspects of one’s life. I feel so grateful that one day I will get to assist people in gaining back their voice. Getting them to a place where they can tell their family and friends that they love them.

As I’ve progressed through my education and learned more about the different aspects of treating and diagnosing these different speech, language, cognition, and swallowing disorders I’ve gained a new outlook on life. I have begun to have more compassion for the slow talker on the other end of the phone or the child who is unintelligible. Where I once would be impatient I’m now encouraging and understanding of the difficulties they may be facing.

I’ve grown up in a very service oriented household. My parents both being medical professionals by trade has influenced my outlook on life. I’ve seen and heard how their experiences making people feel better has changed their lives. The promise of helping people get home to their families and back to their baseline level of speech and communication makes the long nights studying worth it. As much as I can’t wait to get out there and serve others who need speech pathology, I’m soaking up every moment of my education process until then for every day I’m learning more and more of what it means to be a virtuous clinician who prioritizes the well-being of patients.

With all my admiration,

Caroline Kosak (aspiring speech-language pathologist)