This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

While studying abroad in Morocco, I met all kinds of incredible people. One of them, an Australian traveling artist named Tyler (who we called Ty), left a particularly lasting impression on me. Although Ty was older than most of the other exchange students, he quickly became a friend and a source of wisdom for many of us. More often than not, when I went to the cafe on campus, I would find Ty there working in his journal. His journal was truly a work of art — full of elaborate world maps that he researched, redesigned, and enhanced with beautiful watercolor.

During our exchange semester at AUI, I too was often found in the cafe working in my journal. But my journal was very different from Ty’s — full of emotional entries about boy drama, joyful writings on my travels and new friends, pages of junk I collected from everywhere I went, and collages of scraps from my favorite magazines.

One day, Ty found me in the cafe, nose-deep in my journal, and asked if I would share my work. He carefully observed some of my collages and proceeded to give me a meaningful explanation of how he interpreted them. I don’t think Ty realized it, but this moment meant the world to me. Not only did one of my artistic inspirations love my work, but he took me very seriously and labeled me as “a creative.”

This was the first time I had been called a creative — a term I have seen being used more and more as people make careers out of the arts (and crafts) with help from an online presence. To me, a creative was someone who made art their livelihood; a painter whose work was displayed in galleries, a musician, or an influencer who built a career around creating. It wasn’t a title I thought I could claim simply because I loved making art.

Until then, I had only ever thought of myself as a creative person… Not a creative. I study political science and always saw a career in the arts as slightly impractical. But when Ty labeled me as a creative, it ignited a small flame inside me. After all, I am a writer, and I spend most of my free time making art — cutting up new magazines, curating a new corner of my bedroom, or designing my next Instagram post. I have every right to call myself a creative, and Ty helped me realize that I didn’t need to make a living from my art to take my creativity seriously. I had been a creative long before he gave me the title.

I recently finished reading The Creative Act: A Way of Being by Rick Rubin. It was a wonderful read and provided me with immense inspiration to continue owning the label of a “creative.” The book opens with a quote from Robert Henri: “The object isn’t to make art; it’s to be in that wonderful state which makes art inevitable.” Rubin goes on to explore not only the creative process, but also the idea that the human experience itself is a creative act — a way of being.

He provides meaningful advice to the creative reader: find inspiration in nature, collaborate while understanding that someone else can’t experience your work exactly as you do, experiment and try everything, and create with the intention of making something you love — not to earn views or achieve a particular outcome. The list goes on.

What is especially beautiful about this book is that it can apply to all types of people. Rubin uses real-life examples ranging from musicians and painters to Albert Einstein. While reading, I was able to apply his advice to my work as a writer, as a craftsperson, and as a human being. One quote that especially touched me was, “However you frame yourself as an artist, the frame is too small.”

To me, that goes to show that we are all artists, and we are all creatives. The human experience is a magnificent work of art. Whether you identify as a creative or not, you work each day to create your life — going to the gym to build your body, going to class to build your brain, maybe even going to yoga to “build your soul.” Life is art, we are art, and we are the creators.

I am so grateful for this book, not only for helping me out of my reading slump, but also for encouraging me to embrace creativity in my everyday life. As I finish my senior year of college, there is a lot of pressure to have all the answers — to know what I want to do, where I want to go, and who I want to be. But creativity offers me a space where I don’t need to have everything figured out. I don’t need to make something perfect, reach a certain number of views, or turn every passion into a career. I can create simply because I love to create. And I don’t need to make a living off my craft to proudly identify as a creative.

I think back to my time in Morocco all the time (truly, I miss it every day). Of course, studying abroad and experiencing a new culture was incredibly inspiring, but I’ve come to realize that even the smallest moments with new friends were just as meaningful. I often think back to those afternoons in the cafe, to my conversations with Ty, and to our two very different journals. At the time, I saw an artist sitting across from me. Now, I realize there were two.