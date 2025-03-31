Need to Lock In? 5 tips That Encourage a Successful Study Session.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVM chapter.

Summer is around the corner, yet Anatomy and Physiology II won’t let me daydream about the warm days ahead. I’ve come to a lull in my motivation to study, but I keep 5 tricks in my back pocket for those days where I feel like “I just can’t”.

Eat Before, During, and After!

This is by far the most important study hack. Your brain cannot and will not function optimally without a fuel source (aka energy from food). On the weekends I’ve been loving to do a brunch date with friends, then go to the library for a couple hours, and meet up later for dinner. Usually at the library I’ll bring myself a fun drink like a tea or Poppi, and a little something to munch on like dark chocolate and nuts, or fruit and nut butter. Hot girls eat!

Create a Study Playlist

I recently made a study playlist that makes me feel like Hermoine Granger studying at Hogwarts, truly a 10/10 experience. I recommend not listening to music when trying to memorize things, but during active recall or practice problems I’ll romanticize my time by playing some soft music.

Bring a Friend

My friends and I don’t study in a group, but the act of going to the library all together is motivating in itself. It brings in that accountability factor, and even if you feel tired or like you want to leave, at least you know you’re all in it together. You can motivate each other by checking in every 45 minutes or so, taking a snack break together, or just by being in each other’s presence.

Incentivise With Scents

Hear me out on this one. Usually when I study or need to do work for a long period of time, I will bring my favorite lotion or essential oil with me. I find that putting on a familiar scent is calming, and when I find myself overwhelmed I like to put a little lavender oil on my chest or wrists and take a deep breath. I love this method when I feel stressed, and I highly recommend it!

Remember: Sometimes It’s More Productive To Do Nothing

If you follow steps 1-4, try to get in the zone, and still can’t, surrender and call it quits. There is only so much you can do. One off hour doesn’t make it an off day, and one off day doesn’t make it an off week, or make you an unmotivated person. Give yourself grace, and I promise that the motivation will fall into place when you are kind to yourself.