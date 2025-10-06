National Parks You Can Day-Trip to from Burlington

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

You don’t have to travel far from Burlington to discover some of New England’s most beautiful national parks. Whether you’re looking to enjoy fall foliage, find a mental break, or simply want a reason for a scenic drive with your favorite tunes, here are some national parks (and nearby escapes) that make for a great day trip from Burlington.

Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical Park (Woodstock, VT — ~1.5 hours)

Vermont’s only official national park site offers a cozy escape outdoors. Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller highlights America’s conservation history with peaceful carriage roads, forested hills, and meadows that look stunning in the fall. Enjoy a quiet hike, stroll through the gardens, or wander the woods, all while soaking in the serene atmosphere. Afterward, stop by downtown Woodstock for a snack or a maple latte before heading home.

Saint-Gaudens National Historical Park (Cornish, NH — ~2 hours)

Located in rural New Hampshire, this park commemorates sculptor Augustus Saint-Gaudens and feels like a hidden treasure. Picture elegant gardens and bronze statues set against a backdrop of forests and mountains that just invite you to linger. With a quiet ambiance that inspires creativity, it’s the perfect spot to bring a journal or a camera and embrace the beauty around you.

Saratoga National Historical Park (Stillwater, NY — ~2.5 hours)

With its rolling hills, scenic trails, and historic landmarks, Saratoga offers a blend of relaxation and culture. The walking loops are enjoyable and easy, with breathtaking Hudson Valley views, especially in autumn. It’s an ideal location for a leisurely picnic or a spontaneous drive, plus you can get a national park passport stamp without leaving New England.

Minute Man National Historical Park (Concord, MA — ~3 hours)

This park marks the site of the first battle of the American Revolution and is located just minutes from Walden Pond, where Thoreau was inspired to write. You can hike paths that encourage reflection, journal under the maple trees, and then grab a coffee in downtown Concord. Enjoy a day filled with history and vibrant fall colors.

Acadia National Park (Bar Harbor, ME ~6 hours, a long day or dreamy weekend)

While it’s a longer journey for a single day, Acadia is absolutely worth it. Hike Cadillac Mountain for a breathtaking sunrise, explore tide pools, and finish your day with popovers at Jordan Pond House. If you’re after coastal views instead of lake scenes, this is the ultimate getaway. Bring a friend, enjoy the fresh sea air, and let the beauty of the Atlantic captivate you.

Whether you’re hiking in Vermont, sketching the gardens of New Hampshire, or catching the sunrise on the Maine coast, these parks remind us that adventure is closer than we think. So grab some snacks, queue up your favorite playlist, and hit the road, your next national park adventure is waiting just beyond the Green Mountains.