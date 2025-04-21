This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVM chapter.

Welcome to my ideal study day as a UVM student in Burlington. From sunrise to sunset, this is my perfectly curated itinerary—with locations, music recs, outfit inspo, and go-to orders. This 16-hour schedule is designed to keep you focused, energized, and honestly, to help you romanticize being a student.

7:00 AM: Rise & Shine!

I start most of my days at 7:00 a.m. It’s not a torturous 5:00 a.m. wake-up, but it gives me enough time to enjoy a peaceful morning routine and get energized for the day. I throw on a cute but comfy outfit—you want to feel both cozy and confident when studying all day. Breakfast is a simple yogurt bowl with granola, which I eat while journaling. I like to dump out my thoughts, plan my day, and set positive intentions. Then I make a long to-do list in my Notes app, grab my keys, and head out!

8:00 AM: Kru Coffee Collective

My first stop is Kru on the corner of Church Street. It has the perfect amount of buzz, great seating options, and cozy, dim-lit vibes. I always order a maple iced coffee—a simple and tasty Vermont classic. With chill vocals from Mac DeMarco playing through my headphones, I locked in for a solid two hours. This first study sesh is all about setting the tone and knocking out those first few to-dos.

10:00 AM: Church Street Stroll

Break time! Close your laptop, pack up your things, and take a slow walk up Church Street. I usually switch to a more upbeat playlist—think SZA or Kendrick Lamar—and take in the Burlington vibes. Sometimes I’ll call a loved one while browsing Urban Outfitters, or just sit on a bench and people-watch. This is your brain reset time, so don’t rush it.

11:00 AM: Black Cap Coffee & Bakery

Next stop: Black Cap, my absolute favorite spot on Church Street. The energy is always high, the staff are so kind, and the food and drinks never miss. It can get a bit loud, but somehow that helps me focus even more. I’ll order a specialty latte, get settled in a corner, and queue up my personalized Spotify study mix. Time for another hour or so of focused work.

Once I start getting hungry, I put my laptop away and fully unplug for lunch—my table becomes a no-work zone. I urge you to try my favorite combo: a BLT+C and a dirty chair. I have a strange soul tie to this order (and to all of Black Cap, honestly—it’s my happy place). After eating, I usually feel more energized and use the next hour or two for my “fun” tasks—organizing things for my sorority, editing social media posts, and planning my weekend.

2:00 PM: Gym Time!

Time to move! I leave Black Cap, head back to campus, and get ready for the gym. This part of the day is sacred—no school thoughts allowed. With my hype playlist on and my brain resting, I let my body take over. After a long morning of studying, it’s so important to release some endorphins. Ideally, I hit a perfect leg day and finish with a treadmill walk to cool down.

4:00 PM: L&L Study Date

After two hours of “me time,” I’ll freshen up, change into another comfy outfit, and head to L&L to study with a friend in the fireplace lounge. Studying with a buddy makes everything more fun and relaxed. We’ll work until we’re hungry, then grab dinner at Skinny Pancake. My go-to? The Not Your Average Breakfast Sammy with bacon. If I’m feeling it, I’ll get another coffee (no judgment—it’s a personal addiction). After eating and chatting, we try to squeeze in another two hours of work… or until we get too giggly and distracted.

7:00 PM: Library Lock-in

When the L&L vibes start to die down, I head to the library for one final push. If my friends are still in their productive eras, they’re welcome to come—but I’m heading straight to the third floor for total silence and laser focus. Being surrounded by other people working hard is the ultimate productivity hack. I put on chill music again (maybe some Billie Eilish) and grind for another hour, depending on what’s left on my list.

9:00 PM: Wind down

Finally, I pack up my things and start the walk back to my dorm. This is the perfect time to call a loved one, reflect on the day, or switch up the music vibe entirely. A sweet treat pit stop is optional but strongly encouraged. Once I’m back in my room, I turn on my LEDs, shower, put on my PJs, and snuggle up with my laptop. Now’s the time for tea and reading—or putting on your favorite show or movie. After a little relaxing, shut your laptop and get some well-earned sleep. You crushed it!

Studying doesn’t have to be miserable. With the right playlist in your ears, coffee on the table, and good food in your belly, an all-day study session can actually be fun. The key is balance: take breaks, rest your brain, and romanticize your studies—you deserve it.