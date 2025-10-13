My Go-To Re-Reads That Always Get Me Out of a Reading Slump

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’ve spent most of my college career surrounded by words – in textbooks, essays, assigned articles, and lecture notes – but rarely in the way that once made me love reading. Growing up, I used to fly through books, finishing one and immediately reaching for the next. But somewhere between classes, clubs, and daily life, I lost that habit.

Every so often, I become aware of my own reading slump – those stretches of time when I miss the feeling of escaping into a good book a little extra. Whenever that happens, I turn to a familiar comfort read. These four books never fail to remind me why I fell in love with literature in the first place:

The Great Gatsby

This beautiful classic by F. Scott Fitzgerald first caught me in its grasp back in ninth grade. I’ll never forget the essay I wrote about how every character lives in a morally gray space between right and wrong. Full of symbolism and quiet tragedy, it’s no wonder The Great Gatsby is still taught in high schools today. It’s a perfect example of literature that manages to be both heartbreaking and comforting. There’s something haunting about Gatsby’s endless chase for something he can never quite reach, and Daisy’s charm makes every scene shimmer with illusion. Through Nick Carraway’s unique perspective, I always find myself lost again in the beauty of longing.

Call Me By Your Name

Call Me By Your Name by André Aciman is arguably one of the most beautiful reads out there. This summer romance between seventeen-year-old Elio and visiting scholar Oliver is captivating, infused with the sun-drenched charm of Italy. The entire book reads like an enchanting poem, pulling you into a world where every glance, every gesture, feels alive with meaning. Aciman’s writing lingers long after the last page, making you savor both the joy and the ache of first love. This story is a perfect reminder that love and loss are two sides of the same coin – and that feeling is always worth it.

Pride and Prejudice

One of Jane Austen’s finest works, Pride and Prejudice is a timeless romance that never loses its charm. No matter how many times I pick it up, it always hits home. Elizabeth Bennet’s confidence, wit, and intelligence never fail to humble and inspire me. The mix of sisterly bonds and romantic love is simply chef’s kiss, balancing humor, heart, and subtle social commentary. Austen’s words make you slow down, laugh out loud, shed a tear or two, and inevitably leave you wishing for your very own Mr. Darcy. Even after rereading countless times, it continues to remind me why I fell in love with literature in the first place.

The Sun Also Rises

I reach for Hemingway’s The Sun Also Rises whenever I want to romanticize the quiet, fleeting moments of daily life. His understated style has a way of clearing your mind, letting you slow down and notice the world differently. The novel moves in its own melancholy rhythm, capturing the beauty of ordinary experiences and the tension of unspoken longing. It is, in many ways, a beautiful book about nothing, yet everything feels meaningful in its pages. Whenever life gets too loud, this novel reminds me that it’s okay to sit in uncertainty and simply observe, letting the rhythm of the story settle inside you.

These four books are perfect reminders that reading isn’t always about finishing a story, but about the way a book can capture you and linger long after you’ve closed it. They are the kind of stories that can pull anyone out of a reading slump and remind you why you fell in love with literature in the first place. No matter how busy college life gets, their pages are full of beauty, reflection, and calm – a perfect place to reset and savor the joy of reading for its own sake.