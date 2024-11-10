My Favorite Trader Joe’s Fall Items

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVM chapter.

In my mind, Trader Joe’s is the queen of seasonal products…especially in the fall time!

Here are my top 5 favorites from their fall catalog:

Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese

Everyone loves mac and cheese, so what about a fall twist? This screamy microwavable Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese involves mezzi rigatoni pasta with a butternut squash puree and a blend of gouda, cheddar, and parmesan cheese. It has the perfect mix of cheese and autumnal spices like sage, nutmeg, and thyme. And it’s super easy to cook!

Pumpkin Biscotti

The Pumpkin Biscotti is a great cookie to pair with your morning coffee. I find myself snacking on these throughout the week. It is made with pumpkin puree and spices.

Pink Lady Apple Chips

I live for Apple items in the fall. These Pink Lady Apple Chips are to die for. They’re thinly sliced crisps topped with cinnamon sugar. They taste homemade. Like real apples, you topped with cinnamon yourself. They’re that good!

Petite Pumpkin Spice Cookies

Remember those frosted animal crackers we used to eat as kids? Let me introduce you to the grown-up fall version of these nostalgic cookies. The Petite Pumpkin Spice Cookies are made with pumpkin-spiced shortbread dough coated with white and orange icing that is yogurt-based. These are molded into pumpkins topped with sprinkles. These are the perfect crunchy sweet treats.

Honey Roasted Pumpkin Ravioli

These are a newfound love for me. The Honey Roasted Pumpkin Ravioli is an orange square pasta filled with sweet pumpkin, honey, brown sugar, and molasses which is roasted, pureed, and blended with ricotta and mozzarella cheese. It’s sweet AND savory. It’s very cozy and super quick to cook up.