My Fall 2025 Vermont Bucket List

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Even though I’ve already spent two falls in Vermont, there is still so much I haven’t accomplished. I haven’t been apple picking or hiked some of the state’s most iconic hikes. My goal this fall semester is to change some of that. Winter is coming, and after that I only have one more fall!

Adams Apple Orchard & Shelburne Orchard

I still have not been apple picking in Vermont. I won’t lie, it’s kind of hard for me to justify paying to pick apples. And then, what in the world will I do with all of those apples because I am definitely getting my money’s worth. Still, I feel like it is a rite of passage. I could take some cute photos and maybe try my hand at baking an apple pie!

Camel’s Hump Hike

It is honestly hard for me to admit that I haven’t hiked Camel’s Hump yet. It is my biggest goal this semester to check this off my UVM to-do list. I won’t lie though, I’ve heard the top is pretty rough if you’re afraid of heights. I’m not the most adventurous, but I’m hoping I can power through to be able to say I did it.

Lake Willoughby

I heard about Lake Willoughby from a friend from home, and I have been dying to do it ever since. Unfortunately, I learned of it in the middle of winter. Finally, after waiting for the winter weather and mud season to end, it is the semester I go. I love the idea of doing a chill hike and ending the day wading in Vermont’s deepest lake. This is the item I am most excited for!

Woodstock

Apart from Woodstock apparently being very beautiful in the fall, it is also just a short drive from Woodstock is the Calvin Coolidge Historical Site. One of my life bucket goals is to get every pass and stamp in my U.S. National Parks Passport. Woodstock would make a great day trip for me and some friends.

My favorite thing about fall here is doing all the Vermont-y stuff, and let me tell you I love Vermont-y stuff. I eat it up, so it’s safe to say I am very excited for this season.