My 7 Takeaways from ‘The Life of a Showgirl’

As I’m writing this, it has been only one day since Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl graced our world. And personally, I’m loving it! It’s no secret that it’s been getting a lot of discourse, but I think a lot of it is coming from people who still want her to be depressed, like, guys, come on! Listen, I am the #1 sad girl music lover, but our girl is head over heels in love, and as Swifties, we should be overjoyed about that!

Honestly, I think that this is one of Taylor’s most honest and obvious albums, lyric-wise (yeah, I know some are too obvious). Therefore, the overall takeaways are as clear as day.

Let’s go through the main ones I got from my past few listens.

All Taylor ever wanted was “a best friend who [she] thinks is hot”

In track 8: “Wi$h Li$t,” Taylor says she asked God for a best friend who she thinks is hot as her future boyfriend, and she believes Travis is just that. That was what was on her own personal wishlist, and Travis fulfilled that wish. I mean, who doesn’t want this?

She will “protect the family,” meaning anyone in her circle

In track 4: “Father Figure,” Taylor explains how she is a ride or die for any of her friends and family who deal with things like being taken advantage of. We see this with how she treats her family, Eras Tour dancers and crew, and her younger friends in the music industry. It’s clear Taylor will do anything to make sure her people are doing good.

She doesn’t mind her friends being cancelled

In track 10: “CANCELLED!” Taylor basically alludes to her still being friends with Blake Lively (I assume). She has been there, done that. She knows what it’s like for the world to publicly rip you to shreds and denounce you. Therefore, she has a very easy time seeing past that.

Travis saved her “heart from the fate of Ophelia”

In the opening track titled “The Fate of Ophelia,” Taylor very blatantly says that Travis saved her for the tragic fate of Ophelia, who drowned over the betrayal and heartbreak from Hamlet. Taylor has very clearly said numerous times how she felt this way from many of her past relationships. She really wanted to “change the prophecy,” and Travis finally did that for her.

When she said I don’t believe in marriage, that was a lie”

In track 5: “Eldest Daughter,” Taylor admits the thing all of us Swifties were secretly thinking. That we didn’t know if she ever wanted to get married. But, here it is, the truth in all its clarity. She acted like she didn’t, but deep down, she wanted it desperately. It’s very vulnerable for her to say this, and of course, it’s in the infamous sad track 5. I’m just so delighted she is getting married so soon!

Her “advice is to always ruin the friendship”

In track 6: “Ruin the Friendship,” Taylor tells a story of a past friend of hers who we believe passed away, and how she regrets never revealing her true romantic feelings for him. This song goes from a happy vibe to crying very fast. The overall takeaway here is to never be afraid to tell someone how you feel because you never know what can happen in the future, and you may regret it for the rest of your life. Take risks!

We don’t wanna know what it’s like to live the life of a showgirl

And finally, in track 12, the closing of the album and also the title track “The Life of a Showgirl,” Taylor makes it clear that all the glitz and glamour we see isn’t all that it looks like behind the scenes. It’s a very tough business to be a part of, and it comes with a lot of struggle.