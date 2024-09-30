This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVM chapter.

The fall season is easy to romanticize, especially in a place as picturesque as Vermont. According to The New York Times, over 2 million people visit Vermont each fall to enjoy the foliage. However, it can be easy to get caught up in midterms and feel gloomy as the weather gets colder. As a senior at UVM, a goal of mine this year is to take advantage of everything Vermont has to offer and enjoy the changing seasons. Here is my guide to making the most out of the fall season in Vermont!

Take a day trip to Stowe!

Stowe, Vermont is only a 40-minute drive from Burlington. One of my favorite unique Vermont traits is that there are no billboards on the highways, so every drive is a chance to enjoy the foliage and mountain views! While in Stowe, walk along the quaint streets and pop into the antique shops. Play tourist and pop into the Vermont Country Store on Main Street, then try the Vermont Pressed Sandwich from Stowe Sandwich Company.

Go for a hike!

One of the best parts of going to UVM is the proximity to nature. Even if you’re not super outdoorsy (like me) it’s still worth trying something new and moving your body outside! Mount Philo is located in Charlotte, Vermont and you can also drive to the summit. Even if you’re studying for an exam, take a 10-minute walk outside to clear your mind.

Enjoy some fall treats!

There are amazing bakeries around Burlington, and going to a local coffee shop is always better than going to a chain! August First is delicious, but be sure to get there early on weekends. Boxcar Bakery in Essex, Vermont serves amazing croissants and sweets. If you’re on campus, grab a sweet treat from the Marketplace and a maple latte from Henderson’s Cafe.

Go apple picking!

Apple picking is a quintessential fall activity, and Shelburne Orchards is only a short drive away. Enjoy the fresh air, take cute pictures with your friends, and bake an apple crisp after!

Watch your favorite fall shows!

One of my favorite parts of fall is getting cozy, lighting a candle, and watching my comfort shows. One of my favorite fall TV shows is Gilmore Girls, especially since Stars Hollow is based on my hometown in Connecticut!

As the seasons change and schoolwork gets more intense, remember to take time to have fun and take care of yourself. Fall is not my favorite time of year, but romanticizing the season makes it easier for me to get back into school life and enjoy myself.