Love Local: Your Small Business Valentines Gift Guide

There are a lot of people in my life that refer to Valentine’s Day as a “Hallmark Holiday,” and while I see where they’re coming from, I know that it doesn’t have to be. You can make Valentine’s Day even more special by shopping locally!

Vermont Home and Garden

Looking for a Jellycat? Vermont Home and Garden has one for you. Actually more than one, they have a great selection. They also have a ton of cute local artwork and the cutest handmade winter accessories.

Zinnia

I have gotten so much affordable, high-quality jewelry from Zinnia. So many of my staple pieces are from here. From simple to elaborate, affordable to high-end, they have it all. They have pieces by local artisans and artists from all around the world.

Homeport

I don’t even need to tell you about this one because you already know that this is your one stop shop. Homeport has literally everything. Every holiday and birthday, this is my first stop. You can truly find something for everyone here.

Lake Champlain Chocolates

Instead of grabbing the last box of chocolates from Target, support local and grab a box from Lake Champlain Chocolates. They have a massive Valentine’s Collection, and if you shop in-store you can grab some ice cream as a reward!

Golden Hour Gift

Another place that has something for everyone. They have some adorable chunky scarves that I’ve been eyeing for a while that I know someone in your life needs this winter. They also have a pretty good selection of Jellycats… maybe it’s a sign.

This barely scratches the surface for great local gifts to give this year. Grab a gift card from any local coffee shop, or some cozy PJ’s from Vermont Flannel Co. About 60% of the money spent at a local business stays in the community, so show love to everyone in our community this Valentine’s Day by shopping locally!