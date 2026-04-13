Love Letter to Freshman Year

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the snow melts away and the first stages of spring are in bloom, I am in complete disbelief. It feels like just yesterday I was a scared little freshman moving into my dorm in the August heat, and now it’s April and I’ve almost completed my first year of college. As talk of final exams, projects, and the end of the semester approaches, I’m taking a moment to reflect on just how much has changed in this time. This new chapter of life I once dreaded is now the one I never want to end.

When I began my time at UVM, I was a nervous wreck. There were many anxious thoughts nagging at me. What if I couldn’t keep up with my classes? What if I hated living away from home? What if I didn’t make any friends? I worried that coming here might be a bad choice.

Thankfully, none of these fears came true. Instead, I discovered things I never would have if I hadn’t come here.

I found my people. They know and love me for who I was before college, and the person I am growing into. I have my Hannah, who is by my side every day, and my Na,n who always makes me laugh. I have my Grace, who makes sure I’m being kind to myself, and my Evie, who always reminds me of my worth. The endless love and support of these girls make me a better version of myself. Although we just met, I can’t imagine my life without them.

I found a place to express myself. I am a person who never stops talking or thinking, always bursting with a whirlwind of words and nowhere to put them. So when I heard about a writing club called Her Campus, I jumped on the opportunity to use my words for something productive. Now, I feel seen. I have a place to share my thoughts, and people who want to hear them.

I found happiness in independence. As much as I miss the familiarity of my life at home, it is freeing to be able to do what I want without having to explain it to someone else. I’ve found myself becoming increasingly comfortable being by myself or trying new things. Whether it’s getting lunch alone or making my own appointments, it feels good to take full control of my decisions and do things for myself.

Within all of these people, places, and experiences, I found a new version of myself. Not perfect, not fully grown up, and not done changing yet, but still a new me whom I love and am proud of. I know things won’t be like this forever, but still, I will forever be grateful for this special time in my life. Thank you, freshman year, for giving me this unforgettable start to the rest of my life.