Looking Back at UVM: the Memories & the Things I’ve Loved the Most

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In about four weeks, I will officially be a UVM alum. It doesn’t even feel real to type out, but it’s the reality, and I think it’s really starting to set in. Four years later, I can look back on my time at UVM with a lot of joy and gratitude. The friends I’ve made, the connections I’ve made, the jobs I’ve done, and the places I’ve been have been the best part of it all. I’ve learned so much from my time in Burlington, Vermont. It’s where I entered adulthood and realized what I want for my future.

I think of numerous memories and things that I will miss and love about UVM, so I thought I would recap some of them here.

Freshman Orientation Week

This may be a hot take, but I didn’t mind freshman orientation. This may be because I met some of my best friends that I still have to this day, this week, and I am so grateful for that reason.

Basement concerts

UVM culture is just known for basement concerts, especially as an underclassman. I had the most fun attending these, singing and dancing with my friends, and supporting my fellow students. The energy is like nothing else in those basements.

Solar Eclipse Day

I think April 8th, 2024, aka Eclipse Day, was my favorite day at UVM ever. To be able to experience and see a once-in-a-lifetime event like this in our own town was something I will never forget. Seeing it go dark during the day with all my friends at the waterfront with everyone else was a moment where I went, “wow, I’m so grateful to be alive.” I never felt so human. It was incredible.

The first nice day of the year at North Beach

The first beach day in Burlington is always an immediate boost of serotonin. Every student packs their bags and relaxes at North Beach for the whole day, maybe even skipping classes (oops). After a long, cold winter, we really need this.

Spring Fest

I love music, and I am so grateful to the UVM Program Board for putting on amazing spring concerts every year, and I’m not biased because I work for them. It’s just so fun to be able to get that sort of music festival vibe on your own campus, and I’ve seen some of my favorite artists at Spring Fest.

Hammocking in the redstone pines

I mean, you can’t think of UVM and not think of hammocking. It’s the way of life here. There’s nothing like going to the Redstone Pines with your friends, blasting some Noah Kahan, and just being one with nature.

Skiing for the first time

I learned to ski for the first time during my time at UVM. Yes, it was really difficult, but when you go to a school where everyone lives, breathes, and dies skiing, you kinda have to at least try.

Shelburne Farms

It isn’t fall at UVM without my annual trip to Shelburne Farms. It’s my happy place, from the horses to the cows to the sheep to the bakery to the apple picking – it’s really the best place ever.

Getting coffee from local shops

This may sound basic, but it’s something I can already feel myself missing when I move back home. Burlington has the most superior local coffee shops. Some of my favorites are: Brio, Great Harvest, Speeder & Earl’s, Nomad, and Leunigs Pettit Bijou

Weekend trips to Montreal

Oh, Canada, how much I love you. Not many other U.S. college students can say they can easily get to another country from their school in an hour. I have had so many amazing day trips and weekend trips to Montreal, Quebec. It’s the perfect getaway. It always feels like I’m in Europe when I go there.

On campus food favs – Burger Bar, Dairy Bar, Picante, and Skinny P

And to close this article, I can’t forget to mention some of my on-campus food favorites. Shoutout to Burger Bar, Skinny P, the Dairy Bar, and Picante, and Neopolitan Pizza at the Marche.