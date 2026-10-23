Is Personal Style Dead, or Are We All Just Dressing for the Algorithm?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s 8:30 a.m., you’re already running late to class, and somehow you’re standing in front of a closet full of clothes with absolutely nothing to wear. You try on three different outfits, scroll through Pinterest for inspiration, and suddenly find yourself questioning whether the jeans you’ve worn a hundred times are even cute anymore. Yesterday, you loved them. Today, after watching a few too many TikToks, you’re convinced you need an entirely new wardrobe. Sound familiar?

There was a time when having personal style meant experimenting with clothes, figuring out what made you feel confident, and occasionally looking back at an outfit and wondering what you were thinking. Now, it feels like personal style has become something we discover through our TikTok For You Pages rather than through our own closets.

One minute, everyone is embracing the clean girl aesthetic, and the next, we’re trading our slicked-back buns and neutral basics for messy layers and indie sleaze. We’ve gone from quiet luxury to mob wife, coastal cowgirl to office siren, all within what feels like a single semester.

With trends constantly changing, it’s worth asking: Do we actually have personal style anymore, or are we just dressing for the algorithm?

Fashion trends are nothing new. Every generation has had its defining looks, from the low-rise jeans of the early 2000s to the skinny jeans and infinity scarves of the 2010s. But social media has completely changed the speed at which trends come and go.

TikTok has turned fashion into a never-ending cycle of microtrends, where a particular item or aesthetic can become popular almost overnight. Suddenly, everyone needs the same pair of sneakers, the same jacket, or the same perfectly oversized sweater.

The problem isn’t necessarily that we’re participating in trends. Fashion has always been influenced by the people and culture around us. The difference is that we’re now exposed to so many trends at once that it’s becoming harder to distinguish between what we genuinely like and what we’ve simply seen a hundred times online.

I can’t count how many times I’ve convinced myself I needed a particular clothing item, only to realize a few weeks later that I didn’t actually like it that much. I just liked the way it looked on everyone else.

One of the most interesting things about fashion on social media is our obsession with categorizing everything. Instead of simply wearing an outfit, we’re encouraged to fit into an aesthetic. Are you a clean girl? A coastal granddaughter? Apparently, even the way you get dressed for class needs a label.

On one hand, these aesthetics can be fun. They give people inspiration and help them discover new ways to express themselves. Pinterest boards and TikTok outfit videos can be great resources when you’re feeling uninspired by your wardrobe.

But they can also make personal style feel strangely restrictive.

When we become too focused on fitting into a particular aesthetic, we risk losing the individuality that makes fashion interesting in the first place. We start asking whether an outfit matches a certain vibe rather than whether we actually enjoy wearing it. And isn’t that the opposite of what personal style is supposed to be?

Social media has made fashion more accessible than ever. We can find outfit inspiration from people around the world, discover smaller brands, and experiment with styles we might never have considered otherwise. But there’s also an undeniable pressure to look a certain way.

When your feed is filled with perfectly curated outfits, it’s easy to feel like your own wardrobe is constantly falling behind. Suddenly, the jeans you loved last year don’t feel right anymore, not because you’ve stopped liking them, but because the internet has decided something else is cooler.

As college students, I think this pressure can be especially noticeable. Whether we’re getting dressed for class, going out with friends, or planning an outfit for the weekend, it’s hard not to be influenced by what everyone else is wearing.

There’s nothing wrong with taking inspiration from other people. But there’s a difference between being inspired by a trend and feeling like you have to participate in it.

Maybe the most rebellious thing we can do in an era of constant microtrends is simply wear what we already own. Somewhere along the way, social media made outfit repeating feel like something to avoid. We’re constantly encouraged to buy new pieces, refresh our wardrobes, and keep up with whatever is trending.

But personal style isn’t about having an endless supply of clothes. It’s about knowing how to wear the pieces you love in ways that feel authentic to you.

Think about the people whose style you admire most. Chances are, it’s not because they’re wearing every new trend. It’s because they have a recognizable sense of what they like.

They repeat their favorite jeans. They wear the same jacket with different outfits. They mix pieces that might not technically belong to the same aesthetic.

And somehow, that’s what makes their style feel effortless.

So is personal style actually dead? I don’t believe it is but, I do think it’s becoming harder to develop when we’re constantly being told what to wear.

The irony is that social media encourages us to express our individuality while simultaneously showing us the same trends, brands, and aesthetics over and over again.

Maybe the answer isn’t to stop following trends altogether. After all, experimenting with fashion is supposed to be fun. Instead, maybe we just need to become more intentional about which trends we participate in.

Wear the trendy jacket if you genuinely love it. Buy the shoes you’ve been thinking about for months. But don’t feel like you need to reinvent your entire wardrobe every time TikTok introduces a new aesthetic. At the end of the day, the most interesting thing about personal style is that it’s supposed to be personal.

And maybe the best-dressed person in the room isn’t the one wearing what’s trending, but the one who looks like they dressed for themselves.