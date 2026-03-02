Ilia Malinin’s Redemption Skate & Impactful Message 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Last week, the 2026 Winter Olympics officially concluded in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy. Within the figure skating community, there was an athlete who took to the Olympic ice for the first time, experiencing triumph and loss all while under the spotlight, yet taking the opportunity to send a very specific message. Ilia Malinin, a 21-year-old figure skater known as the “Quad God” for being the first skater to land a quadruple axel in competition, debuted for the US Figure Skating team this Olympic season. Prior to the Olympics, Malinin held a 14-competition winning streak that spanned over two years, making him a public favorite for Olympic gold. Malinin gave a strong performance during the short program, placing first with a score of 108.16, helping the US Figure Skating team secure gold with a one-point difference from the Japan team. However, during the free skate, Malinin experienced difficulties on the ice, the most notable being a fall after a quadruple axel, one of his signature tricks, which resulted in placing 8th overall.

After the Olympic competitions, Malinin took to social media with a post foreshadowing his later performance on the 22nd of February. The post consisted of a video which contained a compilation of his wins, all being interrupted by darkness and moments, such as the free skate program, in which a win was not the result. The caption of the post mentioned how athletes, or any individual, can be fighting “invisible battles” unknown by others, facing “insurmountable pressure.” In turn, paving the way for his last performance this Olympic season.

At the end of the Olympics, the exhibition gala was held, where athletes performed noncompetitively in celebration of the competition and sport. Malinin performed an impactful skate surrounding the theme of mental health awareness, as well as the social pressure and criticism that many athletes experience. Performing to a rendition of the song “Fear” By NF, wearing casual jeans and a hoodie, Malinin brought intense emotion to the ice alongside direct and drastic movements, which helped highlight the mental impact society can place on an individual. Also proving his skill and talent, landing all tricks, including a backflip and quadruple jumps. Beginning the performance, lights repeatedly flashed, audio of notification sounds filled the rink, and Malinin placed his hood over his head, symbolizing social media notifications and the immense pressure and isolation that can come along with it. The lyric “is this what you wanted?” repeated throughout the performance, almost as if asking society if the results, pressure, and impact are what they wanted to achieve.

After the performance, Malinin discussed in an interview how, after his pressure-filled Olympic debut, going forward, he wants his career to embody happiness and joy for himself and those watching his performances. He stated that his Olympic experience has changed him and helped him find his purpose in skating. It is incredibly important to recognize the amount of strength Malinin has demonstrated throughout the Olympics, having to process the emotions and events in real time under the spotlight of the public eye. Malinin explained that this performance was not solely dependent on his Olympic experience; it was a project that was worked on for months, choosing to use the Olympics as a platform to bring awareness to a worldwide experience that has not received the attention it deserves.