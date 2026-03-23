If Ballet is Dead it was Resurrected at the Oscars

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

During the 2026 Oscars, taking place on March 15th, ballet took center stage with a performance that made a statement as to why ballet has earned the legacy it holds. Misty Copeland, a retired American Ballet Dancer, returned to the stage for the Academy Award after retiring in October 2025, after an impressive 25 year long career. Copeland performed at the Oscars alongside the cast from Sinners to the film’s Oscar-nominated song, “I Lied to You.” Wearing a historical dance costume on loan from the Dance Theatre of Harlem, from the 1982 production of The Firebird, Copeland received a standing ovation. Copeland later states that despite being three months post hip surgery and not physically ready to perform again, this wasn’t an opportunity she could pass up. She agreed to the performance months prior as she believes it’s important to put ballet on the stage and under a new light. Admitting that it was not due to the recent ballet and opera controversy and viral statement made by Oscar-nominee Timothee Chalamet.

The stated controversy occurred during Chalamet’s interview with CNN and Variety, in which Chalamet suggested older art forms such as ballet and opera are no longer cared for. Alluding that opera and ballet may be dead and that we, the public, are trying to “keep this thing alive.” Mentioning that he does not wish to work in ballet or opera, then quickly stating “all respect to the ballet and opera people out there,” as if to back track from his previous statement. However, the damage was already done.

Following the interview the opera and ballet community, fans, and even celebrities such as Doja Cat and Whoopi Goldberg, immediately responded defending the classical arts and its cultural relevance and impact. Copeland even stated that just because the classical arts are not as “popular” as movies or more modern arts it does not mean that it does not hold relevance or significance. Overall, holding the belief that art should respect art, which seemed to be forgotten during the interview. This sparked backlash for Chalamet, as well as starting a debate in relation to the classical and modern arts.

If the Oscars was any indication, the classical arts are alive and well, with every art form thriving in its own way and right. Art is art and all forms have contributed to the current love, reverence and significance that it holds within our society. There is no hierarchy within art, all art feeds off of one another and grows constantly. Ballet may impact film in unknown ways and the same goes for any art form, so it’s misplaced to state that no one cares or holds a certain art with value.