I watched a lot of movies last year. These are the five I am still thinking about. 

Obviously, I love movies, and last year I was dedicated to tracking what I watched.

Girls Will Be Girls (2024)

I did not expect this one to be my favorite movie of 2024. Knowing nothing about it, I got the chance to catch it at the Vermont International Film Festival (if you get the chance to go next year, take it)! It follows 16-year-old Mira as she navigates boarding school, first love, and her relationship with her mother. There were so many endearingly awkward scenes of self-exploration. It was funny, smart, and emotional. It was an honest portrait of becoming a young woman. This movie has subtitles, but please do not let that stop you from enjoying this honest coming of age story. In 2025, we’re letting go of not watching movies because they have subtitles.

Past Lives (2023)

I had been dying to watch this movie. I finally found it streaming on Kanopy (which anyone with a library card at a participating library can access). It completely devastated me. I still think about this every single day, and I watched it almost exactly a year ago. It follows two adults who used to be childhood sweethearts until Nora moves from Korea to the U.S. Then, Hae Sung comes to visit Nora, and her husband in New York City. Nora is confronted with her past, present, and future.

This was written and directed by Celine Song, whose husband wrote the screenplay for Challengers. Another love triangle… interesting.

It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)

I love old black and white movies so much, I cannot believe I had never seen this before. This movie takes us through the life of George Bailey, a resident of Bedford Falls who takes over his fathers business after his death. One Christmas Eve, George decides he is unsatisfied with his life and wishes for it to end. So, his guardian angel takes him on a journey through his hometown, but in a universe where he doesn’t exist. It is a beautiful portrayal of how important each person is to the world, and that we all have so much to offer. It also shows that when life doesn’t go to plan, which it rarely does, it doesn’t mean that it’s over.

We Live In Time (2024)

This movie was so good, but completely devastating. I was sobbing about 45 minutes into it, and didn’t stop until the end. Even after it ended, I walked home with tears streaming down my face. This movie was incredibly sad, however, it was also very beautiful. It follows the evolution of Almut and Tobias’ relationship. The lives of these two characters are so rich and beautiful, it is impossible not to fall in love with both of them. Which is where I will leave you for the sake of avoiding spoilers. Give it a watch; it is surely on its way to be a classic in the RomComDram genre.

The Way We Were (1973)

Another movie that spans a couple’s entire relationship, but this one is much less devastating (however, it still made me cry). The story follows Katie and Hubble from their college years to late adulthood, as they navigate careers, politics, and relationship dynamics. The two main characters spend decades learning difficult lessons in life and love. This movie was referenced in both Gilmore Girls and Sex and the City, which is of course why I decided to give it a watch. This movie is great and deserves so much more attention than we’re giving it.

I cannot wait to see what movies 2025 has in store! I also have a lot of catching up to do for 2024… I haven’t seen Anora or The Substance yet… Maybe they will make next year’s list!