How the Love Island USA Season 7 Reunion Addressed Everything & Nothing at All

On Monday, August 25th, the long-awaited Love Island USA Season 7 Reunion aired on Peacock at 9 pm. I had been impatiently awaiting the special since the finale on July 13th, 2025. As chaotic and messy as this season was, I won’t pretend it wasn’t the highlight of my summer. It was truly all I could see everywhere on my social media feeds. So many iconic (and some very memeable) moments occurred during this season: Mamacita, Pancake Gate, Hurricane Huda, I Pick Clarke, the two contestant removals, Nicolandria getting together, and so much more. I will truly never forget this season.

There was a lot to address at the reunion drama-wise. So much had happened in the villa, outside the villa, and even to this day things keep going down. The reunion was hosted by Queen Ariana Madix and reality TV legend Andy Cohen. It began with the final four couple updates. At the time, Bryan and Amaya and Iris, and Pepe were still together, but unfortunately if you have been online at all, you know that those couples are now officially broken up. They even addressed Bryan’s first cheating rumours, where he described it as a “lapse of judgement” saying that he and Amaya talked it out. There are various rumours that Bryan and Pepe cheated, which is completely their loss because, I mean, look at Iris and Amaya. All individuals confirmed their breakups on social media.

One couple that is absolutely still together is Nic and Olandria. In my opinion, the fan favorite couple. As a day one shipper, this made me extremely happy. They looked like royalty. They didn’t say they were boyfriend and girlfriend, but taking their time. Good with me, considering how it turned out for the others who rushed into things.

Then we have Chris and Huda, which, well, we all know how that ended…queue “Moon River,” lol. Huda acted all chill and unbothered, saying they could still be friends, despite saying backhanded things about him on podcasts. Chris, on the other hand, stood on business and stated he would forgive her, but would never be friends with her. Awkwardddddd. A memorable moment from this segment was Huda saying she couldn’t speak about her current relationship because of Netflix. Yet, Netflix even said that they’re confused.

Clarke and Taylor and Chelley, and Ace also confirmed they are still together. Olandria and Taylor got into it a bit, too, and Taylor finally apologized for stringing her along. I don’t think she fully forgave him based on that look to the camera she gave us, and I don’t blame her.

Another heated moment, surprisingly, was between Jaden and Austin, when Austin very clearly showed how he was not fully honest with her post-villa, lying about hooking up with other people. Team Jaden on that one.

We also got to see the infamous uncut full Jeremiah and Hannah dumping scenes, where it was revealed that Nic actually voted for Jeremiah to stay, breaking the Three Stooges persona. For the girls, it seems like they really did have a tough time, but ultimately they all agreed on Hannah. She had some tears after seeing that, but said she understood and forgave all of the girls. We love Hannah Banana.

One of the biggest segments of the episode was the drama between Huda, Chelley, and Olandria, with them being so-called “bullies.” This is a touchy subject, and these are just my thoughts and opinions. They all went back and forth, and it was clear that Chelley and Huda would never see eye-to-eye. The saddest part was how hurt Olandria was by Huda not standing up for her amidst some very disgusting racist posts made by her fans. I understood Olandria’s hurt, especially since they were so close. It’s a simple thing, so I don’t know why Huda couldn’t have just posted. We then finally end off seeing the controversial heart rate challenge unedited, and it’s pretty clear that Huda AND Ace crossed a line. The problem with this is that they only addressed Huda and NOT Ace when he very obviously played into it. There are rumours that they did get into it, but the producers cut it out. Interesting, right?

Overall, yes, they tackled the important issues, but I also think there was so much more they could have gotten into. I wish we had heard more about Jeremiah and his betrayal. I wish we got to really get closure with Huda, Chelley, and Olandria. I also feel like we should have spoken more about the majority of the guys being awful to Amaya in the villa. I guess we will never know, and I think this chapter closing is for the best.