How Joining a Sorority Has Shaped My College Experience

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVM chapter.

Being a freshman last year, I was filled with both excitement and uncertainty. College was a fresh start for me to make friends, find hobbies, and discover who I wanted to be. Academics were always a priority, but I knew I also wanted to socialize and hopefully connect with a group of like-minded people. I decided to go through sorority recruitment. I found my home in Kappa Delta, and I do not regret it! That decision has shaped my college experience and will continue to benefit my life in the years to come, and here’s why…

Building lifelong friendships

An immediate impact of joining a sorority is the friendships you form. Being in a sorority has connected me with people I might not have met otherwise. Whether it be a late-night study session, an early morning coffee run, or a fall trip to Shelburne Orchards, I know one of my sisters is there for me and they are always ready to have a good time! It is also nice to see familiar faces while walking around campus or in my classes. Seeing a fellow KD on my walk to class never fails to make my day.

A network that goes beyond campus

Sororities are not just social though; they create lifelong networks across industries and generations. When I joined KD, I did not realize the extent of the connections I would be gaining, but lo and behold my LinkedIn connections tripled after I was initiated! Within a sorority, there are people in all types of varying majors and career paths – from political science to pre-med, to landscape design. This allows for potential support in all professional fields. It is motivating to see what alumni and other sisters accomplish, and it is comforting to know that they are there to help guide younger members through the college experience and into the professional world.

A community of driven, motivated people

To build off the idea of a professional network, sororities also create a motivating academic environment. My KD sisters are some of the most hardworking people I know. Watching some of them become tour guides or go through the white coat ceremony is inspiring. Even just going to a Kappa Delta study room is inspiring! I am surrounded by hardworking people who motivate me to work harder and achieve the most I can throughout college.

Growing in confidence

I can say without a doubt I have gained an incredible amount of confidence since joining. Kappa Delta, and other sororities, help to build confidence in young women and inspire them to be better. Sororities create a welcoming environment where members can go out for leadership roles, plan events, speak in front of large groups of people, and create lasting bonds. All this helps us to build our confidence, and better conquer the big bad world out there.

Joining a sorority has come to mean so much more to me than I ever thought it would. Before college, I never thought of myself as a “sorority girl,” but I am now a proud member of Kappa Delta. It truly is more than just two Greek letters. It is a sisterhood of inspiring, confident people who are always encouraging you to become better. If you are considering going through recruitment, I hope this gives you a glimpse into the many positive outcomes of joining a sorority.